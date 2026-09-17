Friendship is the product in streaming. Collabs, group houses and years of running jokes are what keep audiences attached, which is why these breakups get treated like celebrity divorces. There is no quiet falling out when both people broadcast for a living. It happens on camera, the clips are up within minutes, and thousands of strangers pick a side by the end of the night.

1. Nmplol and MisterArther

MisterArther joined Nick "Nmplol" Polom's community in late 2023 and became a fixture around him. In July 2026 Polom publicly credited him for being there during his separation from Malena Tudi. On September 13, 2026, Polom banned, blocked and unfollowed him without warning, then confirmed the next day that Arther was not someone he wanted in his life. Arther called it sickening and told Polom to stop lying. Two days later he was making allegations about Polom's private life on a livestream.

Henry Resilient thinks Nmp and MisterArther's breakup could have been made official when Arther invited Nora to be his Fortnite duo in Jnyxzi's upcoming tournament



"Here's the invite..now here is Nora talking about it..now people are wondering why she's so important..apparently… pic.twitter.com/iT0MjPgJGQ — yeet (@Awk20000) September 15, 2026

2. Sneako and N3on

The pair collaborated for years before N3on announced on September 7, 2026 that he was launching an AI version of himself to stream on Kick around the clock, calling it his last stream as a human being. Sneako did not take it privately. He went live the next day with a 45-minute breakdown accusing N3on of chasing clout while already making money from gambling. N3on asked why a friend would say that publicly instead of in private, and called him the most disloyal person he had ever met.

3. Asmongold and Mizkif

On July 10, 2026, Mizkif leaked Discord chat logs between Asmongold and Emiru, saying they proved Asmongold had lied about her. Asmongold refused to watch the video Mizkif built around them. So Mizkif bought his way into the audience instead. He spent $45 on Google ads that played on Asmongold's own YouTube videos, with the line "Watch the video yourself." Asmongold found out on July 26 through a post on his own subreddit, and said he did not know there was a level anyone could get to that was this low.

4. xQc and Adept

Not a friendship in the strict sense, but no fallout in streaming has been argued over more. Felix "xQc" Lengyel and Adept shared an audience for years, which meant the end belonged to that audience too. On September 16, 2022, with around 125,000 people watching, the two argued live and both became visibly upset. Lengyel said he had felt cornered and chose his family. Adept accused him of manipulation, told him he was not a victim and left the stream. She apologized afterward for any of it being public.

5. Adin Ross and Sneako

On September 6, 2025, Adin Ross said on stream that he did not align with Sneako after Sneako met with Taav Cooperman, his former manager. Ross had told Sneako what Cooperman did to him, which is why the meeting landed as a betrayal. This one has an ending the others do not. Ross later said they talked it out and put it down to miscommunication, though the peace has been tested since, with Sneako saying in July 2026 that he felt let down when Ross backed MrBeast's charity and not his own.