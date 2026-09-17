Josh Jacobs' legal case has taken another turn, with the fight over sealed evidence now tied to the Green Bay Packers star's NFL future. A Wisconsin judge declined a request to permanently seal discovery material because of a filing issue, but the victim's legal team was allowed to submit it again. The dispute matters because the NFL is reviewing the case while Jacobs remains on the Commissioner's Exempt List. The league has not announced discipline, and the next court hearing could add another step to a case that remains under close attention in Green Bay.

Josh Jacobs' Sealed Evidence Fight Could Keep His NFL Status In Limbo

Brown County Circuit Judge Marc Hammer declined the proposed order after the victim's attorneys asked to keep case evidence sealed under Wisconsin's Marsy's Law. The request was rejected because it was not submitted in the required court format.

That decision does not mean the evidence will immediately become public. The victim's legal team has been given a chance to file the request again, with another hearing set for September 24.

The evidence matters to the NFL because the league is carrying out its own review of the incident. Reports say officials are seeking surveillance footage recovered from a camera at Jacobs' home.

The police report says the footage shows part of the confrontation involving Jacobs and his then-girlfriend. However, the video remains sealed for now, leaving the league waiting for access to material it considers important to its review.

Jacobs pleaded no contest on September 10 to misdemeanor battery and criminal damage to property charges. He received a $1,000 fine for the battery conviction, while the property damage case was handled through a deferred judgment agreement.

???????? A judge rejected a proposed order to permanently seal evidence in the case against #Packers running back Josh Jacobs while he reviews the issue.#NFL #joshhjacobs #greenbay pic.twitter.com/pU4TPGNSx6 — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) September 17, 2026

“There is no change to his status, as he remains on the Commissioner's Exempt list,” NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said.

Green Bay Packers Must Prepare For More Time Without Their Star Running Back

Jacobs has remained on the Commissioner's Exempt List since August 30. The designation keeps him away from games and team activities while the NFL reviews the matter.

That uncertainty has already changed the Packers' plans in the backfield.

Jacobs became an important part of Green Bay's offense after joining the team in 2024. He rushed for 1,329 yards and 15 touchdowns in his first season with the Packers, showing why his absence creates a major gap.

Green Bay has since had to lean more on MarShawn Lloyd, Chris Brooks and Kaleb Johnson. The team added Johnson from the Pittsburgh Steelers on August 30 in a trade that included a 2028 sixth-round pick.

For now, the Packers still do not have a clear answer on when Jacobs can return. The September 24 hearing could bring another development in the evidence dispute, while the NFL's separate review remains open.

The legal case may have reached a court resolution, but Josh Jacobs' football future is still waiting for the next decision.