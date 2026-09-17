The story around Deshaun Watson is now moving beyond his performance on the field. After a rough loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Watson faced sharp criticism from ESPN's Stephen A. Smith for both his play and his response to media attention. Now, a separate report has added another layer to the situation, claiming frustration is growing inside the Cleveland Browns' locker room. Watson remains the starter for Week 2, but the pressure around him is rising fast. With Shedeur Sanders waiting, every mistake could bring fresh questions about how long the plan can last.

Stephen A. Smith Points To Deshaun Watson's Play And His Public Comments

Watson's first regular-season appearance since 2024 did not give the Cleveland Browns much comfort. He finished the 34-10 loss to Jacksonville with 205 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception. The numbers alone do not show how badly the game slipped away, as Cleveland fell behind 31-0 early in the third quarter.

That performance led to a strong response from Stephen A. Smith, who focused on Watson's production and his complaints about media criticism.

“Deshaun Watson, in Cleveland, you have been awful,” Smith said. “And if you were to get arrested for being awful, I wouldn't knock it … It has been very, very bad.”

Smith also pointed toward the wider attention surrounding Watson, referencing the controversy that has followed the quarterback during his NFL career.

“I'm gonna tell you how you just made it worse,” Smith said. “Awful is one thing. Stupid is another. I'm not calling you stupid, Deshaun Watson. Wouldn't disrespect you like that, bro. I'm calling your actions stupid.”

"Deshaun Watson, in Cleveland, you have been awful." ????@stephenasmith on what he's seen from the Browns' QB1. pic.twitter.com/7vNes4lgQT — First Take (@FirstTake) September 17, 2026

He added, “You're complaining about people talking about you playing football. Haven't you done other things that people could be talking about? … You should embrace every football conversation.”

Deshaun Watson's Browns Future Faces More Questions As Shedeur Sanders Waits

The criticism comes as another report claims Watson is facing frustration within the Browns' locker room. Jason La Canfora cited an unnamed NFL general manager who questioned Watson's approach and suggested the quarterback was testing how long Cleveland would continue playing him.

“Watson will keep playing like (expletive) to see how fast they'll pull him. He's calling their bluff,” the general manager told La Canfora.

La Canfora also reported that several league sources described growing frustration among Browns players and claimed there was concern about the ongoing drama around Watson.

The situation is especially important because Watson is in the final year of his fully guaranteed $230 million contract. Cleveland also has Shedeur Sanders waiting for an opportunity, creating another layer to the quarterback debate.

Browns coach Todd Monken has continued to back Watson and pointed to the limited time he has had with the first-team offense. Still, another poor showing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could increase the pressure before Cleveland returns home to face the Carolina Panthers in Week 3.

For Watson, the next game is no longer only about improving his statistics. It could also shape how much trust the Browns continue to place in him.