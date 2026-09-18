What if an NFL team was no longer based in the United States? Roger Goodell says that possibility could become real one day, and he is not ruling out more than one international franchise. Europe could have the strongest chance, given the number of games the NFL has played there and the scheduling advantages. Goodell offered no date for when this could happen. But with international games reaching more markets, the commissioner's comments give fans a glimpse at how far the NFL's global plans could eventually go.

Roger Goodell reveals NFL's international team plans

Goodell discussed the idea during Prime Video's Thursday Night Football pregame show before the Bills played the Lions. Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez asked him about the league's growing number of international games and where that push could lead.

Goodell said there is no clear timetable for an overseas team. He explained that continued interest from international fans could help make it happen “at some point in time.” Europe stands out in his view. The league has spent years playing games there, and Goodell said that history could make scheduling easier. He mentioned Australia as a place that could bring more scheduling problems because of the travel involved.

Goodell went beyond discussing one team. He said the NFL could have more than one international franchise and pointed to the support for the sport as a reason. That leaves room for a larger plan if the league keeps finding strong markets outside the United States.

NFL's global push could shape future teams

The NFL has kept adding international games to its schedule, giving the league more chances to reach fans outside the United States. This season includes games in Brazil, France, Spain, England, Germany and Mexico, while the Rams and 49ers opened the year with a game in Melbourne.

The league has looked at Japan as a possible future location. Europe has a longer connection with the NFL. London has hosted games for years, while Germany has welcomed contests in Munich, Berlin and Frankfurt. Madrid and Dublin joined the list in 2025, and Paris will host its first NFL game this season. Canada offers another example of the challenge involved. Goodell said a lack of a suitable stadium remains a big issue for Canadian expansion.

The league wants to grow beyond games, too. Goodell has said media is one of the most important ways to reach global fans. For now, there is no timeline for an international franchise, but more than one overseas team is possible if support continues.