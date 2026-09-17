Nico Collins' hamstring injury has quickly become a major concern for the Houston Texans before their Week 2 meeting with the Cincinnati Bengals. The star wide receiver was limited in practice Wednesday and missed Thursday's session after suffering a Grade 1 strain. Doctors reportedly do not believe the injury is serious but his status for Sunday remains uncertain. That could leave C.J. Stroud without his main target at a difficult time. The Texans already have Tank Dell and Jayden Higgins unavailable, leaving their receiver room short on proven options. Now, Mitchell Tinsley could get an unexpected chance against his former team.

Nico Collins' Injury Could Leave The Houston Texans Short On Receiver Options

Collins made an immediate impact in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills, catching seven passes for 75 yards and a touchdown. His value to the Texans goes beyond those numbers. He has become one of C.J. Stroud's most trusted targets and has recorded more than 1,000 receiving yards in each of the past three seasons.

That makes his status a major part of Houston's game plan against Cincinnati.

The Texans were already dealing with a thin receiver group after Higgins suffered a torn ACL in August. Dell is also unavailable, leaving Kayshon Boutte, Xavier Hutchinson and Jaylin Noel among the healthy options.

Texans WR Nico Collins injured his hamstring at Wednesday's practice, met with doctors after and they “don't believe it's serious,” per source. Yet Collins' status for Sunday's game vs. the Bengals is in jeopardy. pic.twitter.com/Quo1m4C56H — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 17, 2026

That group combined for only six catches in the 36-31 loss to Buffalo. If Collins cannot play, Stroud may have to spread the ball around even more against a Bengals defense that will be looking to slow down Houston's passing game.

Mitchell Tinsley Could Get His Chance If Nico Collins Cannot Play

A Collins absence could bring Tinsley into the picture. The wide receiver made Cincinnati's 53-man roster last season and recorded several important plays before being released during this year's roster moves.

After clearing waivers, Tinsley chose to join the Houston Texans' practice squad rather than return to Cincinnati's practice squad.

Now, that decision could give him an unusual opportunity. If Collins is inactive, Houston could elevate a receiver from its practice squad for Sunday's game, putting Tinsley among the names to watch.

He is not guaranteed the spot. Josh Kelly, Daniel Sobkowicz and Lewis Bond are also on the practice squad and have spent the offseason with Houston.

The Texans are not the only team entering Week 2 with an injury concern. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been dealing with back tightness, although he said Wednesday that he expects to play.

For Houston, though, Collins remains the biggest question. If he cannot suit up, Stroud will need another receiver to step forward, and Tinsley could find himself facing the team where his NFL journey began.