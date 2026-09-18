Despite initial social media backlash and the logistical strain of an extra 1,000 participants, Asian Games organising committee chairman Tayyab Ikram insists that the tournament is set to run smoothly with "zero complaints" from mission leads. Addressing concerns surrounding unconventional housing, such as container-style lodgings and a cruise ship in Nagoya, Ikram spoke to NDTV in an exclusive interview. He defended the setups as five-star standard facilities that have become highly sought-after by delegations. He also reaffirmed that robust evacuation protocols are active across all 50-plus venues in case of a major storm, dismissing claims of widespread disruption as the competition gets underway.

Q: There have been many concerns regarding the accommodation of the athletes. We have seen various images on social media and comments from the athletes themselves about being moved from venue to venue before finally being accommodated. Could you tell us a bit about these challenges?

Tayyab Ikram: Social media is a different world where anyone can make any comment. We have been working closely with ANAGOC, and at this moment, there are no challenges; every athlete and official is well-settled. All the National Olympic Committees (NOCs) are happy. We hold meetings early every morning with the Chefs de Mission, and we are currently receiving zero complaints.

Admittedly, there was a cluster in the beginning during the initial arrivals. We experienced an overwhelming response to these games, with over 1,000 more athletes and officials arriving than originally planned. However, thanks to excellent collaboration with ANAGOC, everyone is accommodated. We are very happy with the accommodation, the transport, and the overall flow of the games.

Q: You had budgeted for 17,000. Are you confirming that there are now 18,000 athletes and officials present?

Tayyab Ikram: It is not quite 18,000; it is just a few hundred more athletes than planned. The organising committee was highly flexible in accommodating them. Thanks to the unique model of these games, events are distributed across different prefectures. While this decentralised setup was initially viewed as a challenge, the feedback has been excellent. I recently met with the Indian women's team, and they are delighted with this environment and participating in their respective events in their prefecture.

Q: Perhaps for the first time in any games, we are seeing athletes staying on a cruise ship and in container-style lodging. How did the plan to house them in containers and on a cruise ship come about, particularly in a city like Nagoya?

Tayyab Ikram: It is worth clarifying that these "containers" actually offer five-star facilities. It is a fantastic setup for the athletes, situated right on the coast surrounded by gardens. It provides an even better environment than a standard hotel, and the cruise ship offers a truly unique experience. We now have a high demand from other NOCs who want to visit the ship or even secure accommodation there. It is not just a cruise ship; it is almost a mini-city.

Q: Did the cricket team refuse to stay on the cruise ship or in the container facilities?

Tayyab Ikram: Some teams always have specific preferences, and we do our best to accommodate them.

Q: Since these accommodations are located on the pier and by the water, and we are hearing reports of an approaching storm, could you share the specific alternative arrangements discussed during your coordination committee meetings?

Tayyab Ikram: We have been preparing for this possibility for the last four years. These eastern coastal areas are naturally exposed to cyclones. I am highly impressed that all of our 50+ competition and non-competition venues are fully equipped with proper shelters to cope with such weather events.

Q: Preparing the athletes physically is one thing, but preparing them mentally is another. If a major storm hits and they have to evacuate, it could be mentally disruptive. How is the organising committee proactively managing that?

Tayyab Ikram: We are addressing this proactively. We provide detailed, thorough explanations during the Chefs de Mission meetings to keep everyone prepared. I do not foresee any issues arising from this.

Q: Finally, what is your prediction for the hockey gold in both the men's and women's categories?

Tayyab Ikram: I cannot make a direct prediction because the competition is incredibly tight. There are four to five teams capable of taking the gold medal. Let's see how it goes. I simply wish all our Asian athletes the very best-go for it!

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