YouTuber ImNotKenneth and Twitch streamer Kathelina, known online as Kvrtez, have been at the center of one of the most talked-about creator controversies of 2026. It started with cheating accusations. It escalated into sexual assault allegations. And now Kenneth has gone public with what he is calling evidence. The internet has been split ever since.

ImNotKenneth Goes Public With Text Messages in Response to Kathelina's SA Allegations

Kenneth posted a video responding directly to the allegations that went viral on X via the account @validclipx. In the clip he displayed what he described as text messages from Kathelina that he claims demonstrate the sexual activity in question was consensual and initiated by her, not him.

He argued the messages showed her pressuring him into sexual activity and framed his response as a direct debunking of her claims. He told his audience the allegations stemmed from her own behavior and that the messages proved it. The clip spread fast and his name was trending within hours of the video going live. Kenneth's response has not been independently verified. The text messages he displayed have not been confirmed as authentic by any third party.

What Led to the SA Allegations Between Kenneth and Kathelina

The situation between Kenneth and Kathelina did not start here. Earlier in 2026, Kenneth publicly accused Kathelina of cheating on him with her cousin. That accusation alone pulled in significant attention from fans of both creators and set the tone for everything that followed.

Kathelina responded by making sexual assault allegations against Kenneth, which took the story in a completely different direction. The allegations spread across X and streaming communities and drew reactions from people who had been following the situation since the cheating accusations first surfaced. Kathelina later spoke publicly about mental health struggles and announced a planned break from streaming as things between them continued escalating online.

How the Internet Reacted to Kenneth's Response Video

The reactions came in fast, and they were not unified. Some viewers sided with Kenneth, arguing the messages he displayed raised serious questions about Kathelina's allegations and that she had not anticipated him responding the way he did. Others were not buying it.

A loud portion of the conversation pushed back on Kenneth's decision to display private text messages from an ex-partner publicly, arguing that doing so was its own serious violation regardless of what the messages said. Several viewers pointed to the broader pattern of how SA allegations between creators tend to play out online, with both sides facing harassment before anything close to the truth gets established. Neither Kenneth nor Kathelina has addressed the situation through legal channels publicly as of now. Kathelina had not publicly responded to his video at the time of writing.