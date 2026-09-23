Twitch streamer Cinna has addressed the controversy around roommate Bonnie, after a clip showed Bonnie saying the N-word while reading an X post aloud. Cinna made it clear she does not support what happened, but also pushed back on being pulled into the situation. “I don't **** with that,” she said, explaining that hearing the clip caught her off guard. Her comments came one day after Bonnie apologized and said she does not condone using slurs. Cinna later made her position simpler, saying, “it's just not hard to not do that,” while refusing to turn the situation into a breakdown.

Cinna says the incident caught her off guard

Cinna did not try to defend Bonnie when she spoke about the clip. Instead, she stressed that she was surprised by what she heard and wanted that part to be clear.

“I feel like that's pretty obvious,” Cinna said, before repeating that she does not support it. She also made a point of saying she is “not anyone's mother” and not responsible for accounting for somebody else's actions.

The Twitch streamer then addressed the specific explanation surrounding the clip, where Bonnie had been reading an X post aloud. For Cinna, that did not change her view of what happened.

“She knows that,” Cinna said. “Even if it was, like, her reading something else, it's like, yo, bro, it's just not hard to not do that.”

Bonnie had already apologized for the clip

Bonnie addressed the controversy on September 21, 2026, one day before Cinna gave her own comments. The 30-year-old apologized for her actions and said she “doesn't condone using any sort of slurs.”

That apology came after the video showing her saying the N-word while reading an X post aloud became the focus of the controversy. Cinna's later remarks did not revisit the apology in detail, but instead centered on her own reaction and the decision she made not to defend what she heard.

Her “point blank, period” line summed up that position. Cinna said the issue was straightforward for her, even though she did not want to spend the rest of the discussion breaking down every detail around it.

Cinna says she is tired of being dragged into it

Cinna also pushed back against the wider discussion involving her. She said she was not planning to make a “long exposé” about Bonnie or publicly go through “this and that and whatever.”

“I shouldn't have been dragged into it to begin with,” she said, adding that it was “exhausting” to keep getting pulled into situations involving the controversy.

That leaves Cinna's position pretty clear: she does not support Bonnie's use of the slur, but she also does not want to become the person explaining or defending the situation. As of the latest information, Bonnie has not responded to Cinna's recent statements.