Hunter Biden's planned $LAPTOP crypto launch has dragged Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan into an unexpected side controversy. The outlet said Hunter had asked whether he could use its mailing list while launching a new product, and Channel 5 said it provided a “simple csv sheet” from the list. But the channel later made another point very clear: no emails from Hunter's team were sent to its public subscribers.

The crypto story began on September 7, 2026, when Hunter announced on X that $LAPTOP would launch on September 9. The announcement received strong disapproval from thousands of users on the platform. Channel 5 already had a connection to Hunter after collaborating with him and Nick Fuentes for an interview, which made the outlet's explanation about the mailing list an additional part of the controversy.

Channel 5 says it has no role in Hunter Biden's $LAPTOP coin

Andrew Callaghan's outlet tried to separate itself from the cryptocurrency project. In its statement, Channel 5 said it “have nothing to do” with Hunter's coin and added that it has never advertised crypto.

The channel also said it does not believe crypto is a legitimate investment. So, while there was a mailing-list connection, Channel 5 was not presenting itself as a promoter of $LAPTOP.

According to the organization, Hunter asked if he could use its mailing list when he launched a new product. Channel 5 said it responded by giving him “a simple csv sheet” from its email list to help him expand his audience.

Did Hunter Biden's team actually email Channel 5 subscribers?

That detail was followed by a second clarification from the outlet, this time focused specifically on its subscribers.

Channel 5 said emails from Hunter's team “have not gone out to any of our public subscribers.” It added that the information was completely removed from the list before the planned email blast was sent.

That means, according to Channel 5's own account, its public subscribers did not receive an email from Hunter's team through the list. The outlet's follow-up was aimed at making that distinction clear after revealing that the list information had initially been provided.

Nick Shirley and Coffeezilla criticize the situation

Channel 5's explanation still drew criticism. YouTuber Nick Shirley responded by accusing the outlet and Andrew Callaghan of faking interviews and giving information to “recovering addicts.” He also called Channel 5 a fraud and said it could not be trusted. Those comments were Shirley's allegations in response to the statement.

Hunter's cryptocurrency also faced criticism from Stephen “Coffeezilla,” the prominent YouTube crypto investigator. On September 7, Coffeezilla told people not to buy $LAPTOP, referring to it as a “****coin” while criticizing Hunter's decision to launch the token after months of calling out Trump corruption.

As of the information provided, Hunter Biden had not responded to the backlash surrounding $LAPTOP. The planned September 9 launch therefore, remained the next key point in the story, while Channel 5's mailing-list involvement had been limited, according to the outlet, to sharing the CSV before removing the information.