Asmongold doubles down on his view that Black people should stop talking about slavery, and Hasan Piker calling him out does not soften it. During a September 26, 2026 livestream, the Twitch and Kick streamer tells anyone struggling today to "hold yourself accountable" instead of pointing at the past. Hasan had accused him of thinking Black people should stay quiet about "chattel slavery, and its historic and contemporary contributions to inequality." Asmongold's answer is that equal rights already exist and the conversation should end there.

Asmongold doubles down on his take that black people should "shut up" about slavery after Hasan called him out for it



"I think that black people have equal rights now..I don't want to hear about that sh*t anymore..there's been tons of people that have been disenfranchised, hold… pic.twitter.com/CNDEUTWesf — yeet (@Awk20000) September 27, 2026

Asmongold says he no longer wants slavery raised over wealth gaps

Asmongold does not treat the criticism as a reason to walk anything back. He tells his viewers he is tired of hearing the same explanation whenever the subject comes up, and he sets out where his patience ran out.

"I think that black people have equal rights now and I don't wanna hear about every single time that a Black person does something wrong, or there's some sort of wealth inequality, that it's because of slavery," Asmongold says. He then puts it more bluntly, adding: "I don't want to hear about that sh*t anymore." His next move is to widen the comparison. Asmongold says, "there's been tons of people that have been disenfranchised," arguing that Black Americans are not the only group in history to have been treated unfairly. That is the reasoning behind his conclusion that "I think that they should shut up about it."

Asmongold points at personal decisions rather than at history

The sharpest line comes when Asmongold turns to people who are struggling now. "If you are failing nowadays and you're black, it's not because of slavery, it's because you made bad decisions. That's the bottom line," he says.

That remark shifts the argument from history toward individual responsibility, which is the exact ground Hasan Piker disputes. It also sits awkwardly beside something Asmongold said only a day earlier about the same subject.

In that earlier exchange, he accepted part of the case being made against him, saying that more white people hold generational wealth than Black people and that "one of the reasons for that is slavery." His proposed fix was financial aid, housing, and assistance for underprivileged families regardless of race, which he argued would help Black families most.

The argument starts with Silky and spreads once Hasan Piker posts about it

The dispute begins on September 24, when Twitch streamer Jerry "Silky" accuses Asmongold of racism. Asmongold answers him on stream rather than letting it sit, and his response is what puts the whole thing in front of a wider audience.

"You're still crashing out over slavery. You are so young that whenever you were growing up, the President was Black!" Asmongold says, before telling him to "stop acting like you grew up under segregation."

Hasan Piker enters it the following day with a post on X describing Asmongold as a "multimillionaire who complains about video games being woke as the biggest crisis." At the time of writing, Hasan Piker has not publicly addressed the September 26 comments.