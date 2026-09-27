Cuffem cannot hide how much he is enjoying it. The Kick streamer reacts live to Reggie taking apart the Clover Boys on September 27, 2026, and he is out on his balcony with his hands on his chest by the time Reggie says, "RaKai, all he cares about is fame & the next viral moment." Cuffem and Reggie have their own history of falling out in public, which is why nobody expected him to be gentle about any of it.

Cuffem reacts to Reggie EXPOSING Ray, RaKai & the rest of the Clover Boys ????????



“Ray is greedy, all he cares about is money, he don't care about friendship.”



“RaKai, all he cares about is fame & the next viral moment.” pic.twitter.com/Wn5ZsLIHmM — $in (@SinClipd) September 27, 2026

Cuffem does not pretend to be neutral about any of it

Cuffem takes the whole thing outdoors, sitting on a deck with the clips playing in front of him, and his face does most of the talking before he says a word.

His mouth falls open at the harder lines. He puts both hands flat on his chest, clasps them together, leans in toward the screen and gestures at it, the way somebody reacts to news about people he knows rather than about strangers. He is not watching alone either.

Ray and RaKai come off worst in what Reggie says

The line Cuffem keeps coming back to is the one about money. "Ray is greedy, all he cares about is money, he don't care about friendship," Reggie says, and it is the sentence that has been clipped and shared more than anything else from the video.

RaKai gets the same treatment in a different form, with Reggie accusing him of being driven by attention rather than by the work. Neither man is given room to answer, because Reggie is speaking alone throughout. Others in the group get shorter mentions. Reggie says Tylil and Dezz are always competing with each other, calls Punga lazy, and claims Kai Cenat never wanted Tota in the Clover Boys because he did not think Tota was loyal.

Cuffem and Reggie have been going at each other all year

The reason Cuffem's reaction carries as far as it does is that the two men are not friends. They have been through several public arguments during 2026, including diss tracks aimed at each other and heated phone calls held live on stream.

That history is what makes his response awkward for everybody involved. Cuffem is not an outsider watching a group fall apart. He is somebody Reggie has already fought with, now sitting through Reggie doing the same thing to his own friends. Even so, the people watching describe him as keeping it straight rather than piling on. As of the latest information, none of the Clover Boys members named by Reggie has responded, which leaves Cuffem's reaction as the loudest answer anybody has given.