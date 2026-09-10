ExtraEmily has a pretty simple answer for what she thinks about X, formerly Twitter: she really doesn't like it. During a recent Twitch stream, the IRL streamer took aim at the platform and called it the "worst social media platform" she has ever used, mostly because of what happens when she starts scrolling. Her bluntest complaint was even simpler: "I lose brain cells." The timing makes the comments a little more interesting. ExtraEmily has recently been getting attention after a clip of her doing an UwU reaction went viral on social media, with some viewers criticizing what they saw as exaggerated reactions. So while her own clip was circulating on X, Emily was also explaining why she finds the platform frustrating in the first place. She still admitted her feed has gotten better lately, though, with more pop culture posts replacing the streamer-heavy content she used to see.

Why ExtraEmily thinks X is so frustrating

Emily's issue doesn't seem to be that she never finds anything worth watching. It's the opposite, kind of. She can scroll for a while, enjoy parts of her feed, and then suddenly feel like she has wasted her time.

A clip of the Twitch moment was later posted on X by @bloomjpg, giving viewers the exact part of the stream where she explained herself. Emily complained that every time she opens the platform, she "literally lose[s] brain cells," while also saying she was at least relieved that her timeline now contains more pop culture content.

That change matters because she specifically doesn't want to keep staring at what she described as "dumb streamer tweets." Her feed apparently feels less annoying than before, but that hasn't stopped her from questioning why she keeps opening the app at all.

What ExtraEmily said about deleting X

The funny part is that Emily doesn't sound completely ready to quit. She admitted that she sometimes goes onto X expecting the experience to be terrible, only to keep scrolling and think, "okay, this is fine." So there's a weird back-and-forth happening. She dislikes the platform, complains about what it does to her attention, then keeps using it anyway.

That is also why deleting the app came up during the discussion. Emily said she "should probably just delete it," but her own explanation made it clear that she still ends up scrolling through her feed.

ExtraEmily's recent Twitch ban involved a very different issue

Her comments about social media come after another controversy involving an IRL stream. A couple of months earlier, ExtraEmily was banned from Twitch for three days after an incident while driving and interacting with her stream.

During that broadcast, she appeared to look toward her chat while behind the wheel and then veered her car toward the side of the road. She corrected the steering to avoid a possible collision, and Twitch later suspended her for three days.

After the ban ended, ExtraEmily apologized and took responsibility for being distracted while driving. Her latest X comments are obviously about a completely different problem, but they give another look at the streamer's recent run of attention-heavy moments.