The Eleven All Stars France vs England match got people talking for way more than just football. While many viewers enjoyed seeing creators and streamers compete for charity, a big part of social media ended up focusing on the atmosphere of the game, the crowd reactions, and complaints about how the event was handled. Soon after the match wrapped up, clips and reactions started spreading all over X, with some fans even calling the event “rigged.”

Now, Sidemen member and YouTuber Simon “Miniminter” has finally reacted to all the online criticism. During a livestream that later went viral, the creator opened up about how he felt about the event overall and whether the Sidemen would even be interested in doing another international football match in the future. At the same time, he also teased an idea that instantly got fans excited: a possible UK vs USA creator football match featuring the Sidemen and TheCoreBoys.

Miniminter says online reaction may affect future Eleven All Stars matches

The second edition of Eleven All Stars, organized by Twitch streamer Mohamed “AmineMaTue,” took place on May 24, 2026. Even though the event pulled huge attention online, not everyone watching had positive things to say afterward.

A lot of viewers complained about the vibe during the match, especially how England players were treated by sections of the crowd. Others felt the event became too competitive for what was supposed to be a fun charity game. Some posts on X also criticized repeated VAR checks and time delays during celebrations.

A few days later, a clip from Miniminter's livestream started going viral online. In the stream, he admitted that the feedback surrounding the match might make the group think twice before doing another international creator game again.

According to Miniminter, the event itself was still “unreal,” and he appreciated the experience. But he also said the overall “sentiment” and reactions online made him unsure about whether another match like this would happen again.

Miniminter says UK vs USA creator football match would be “massive”

Even though he sounded unsure about future international games, Miniminter did seem interested in one specific idea. During the same livestream, he spoke about the possibility of a UK vs USA football match involving creators from both sides.

The conversation came after members of TheCoreBoys reportedly talked about wanting a match against the Sidemen. Miniminter mentioned names like Stable Ronaldo, Jasontheween, Lacy, and Marlon, saying their personalities and energy match well with the Sidemen group.

Instead of a full traditional football game, Miniminter suggested that a six-versus-six format could work really well for an event like this. He described the idea as something that could become “a massive thing” if it ever happened.

The possibility alone already has fans imagining creator rivalries, viral moments, and huge livestream numbers. While nothing has been officially announced yet, people online are clearly interested in seeing the UK vs USA idea become real someday.