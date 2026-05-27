Kick streamer and influencer boxer DeenTheGreat is once again making headlines, but this time for legal trouble instead of streaming drama. According to TMZ and Miami-Dade County jail records, the content creator was arrested Wednesday morning on a felony attempted robbery charge following an alleged argument over a woman's phone during a yacht party in Miami.

DeenTheGreat, whose real name is Nurideen Shabazz, was reportedly booked at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. The incident happened while he and former boxing champion Adrien Broner were filming a 24-hour livestream. Police say the situation escalated after a woman named Destiny Aleman was allegedly removed from the yacht.

DeenTheGreat Yacht Dispute Led To Felony Attempted Robbery Charge

According to the police report mentioned by TMZ, Destiny Aleman told officers that DeenTheGreat became upset during the yacht trip and later tried taking her phone after she began recording him outside the boat. Authorities said the confrontation allegedly turned physical during the argument.

During the livestream, Broner was seen speaking with Aleman before she pointed toward Deen, who was off camera. Moments later, Deen walked over and told her to leave the yacht before grabbing her wrist and trying to pull her from the couch. Broner later claimed he had been “testing” her during the conversation.

Police also said Ring camera footage from the property allegedly showed Shabazz yelling for someone to take Aleman's phone while trying to stop her from recording. Officers claimed the footage showed Aleman protecting the device on the ground before finally getting away. The arrest itself was not livestreamed because Deen disappeared from the broadcast shortly afterwards.

DeenTheGreat's Arrest Adds To Recent Run Of Online Controversies

This latest situation is only the newest controversy surrounding the Kick streamer. Over the past few months, DeenTheGreat has repeatedly gone viral because of online feuds, influencer boxing drama, and chaotic livestream moments involving other internet personalities.

Back in April, creator Omer Majid claimed on a GoFundMe page that he was assaulted by “deenthegreat” and suffered a broken nose, facial fracture, chipped tooth, and stitches. Earlier this year, Deen also trended online after livestream incidents involving Larry Wheels and former UFC fighter Tiki Ghosn.

Despite his growing audience on YouTube and Kick, DeenTheGreat now faces another serious moment that could impact both his streaming career and public image. The case has already sparked major discussion online, especially because much of the yacht incident was partially captured during a live broadcast watched by thousands of viewers.