Asmongold jumped into the growing conversation around PewDiePie after the YouTube star faced fresh criticism online. The debate started when PewDiePie announced he was ending his vlog series to protect the privacy of his young son, but social media users quickly brought back controversies from his past instead.

During a recent livestream, Asmongold strongly defended PewDiePie and argued that people still attack him because of his massive success and popularity. He said PewDiePie has spent years avoiding online drama, staying private in Japan, and focusing on family life, yet criticism continues to follow him online.

Asmongold Says PewDiePie Criticism Comes From His Success And Popularity

While reacting to the backlash on stream, Asmongold made it clear that he believes many people simply dislike seeing PewDiePie succeed. He explained that the creator has changed his lifestyle completely over the years and now mostly keeps away from internet fights and public controversies.

Asmongold said, “PewDiePie, as I've said, he's a great guy. People are still mad. Think about this, right, this dude can live his life, be the most unproblematic person ever, run his own LLM, live in Japan, keep to himself, never give political opinions about things, but people will never forget about him saying the slur.”

He continued by saying, “And the real reason why is because they just dislike him. They dislike the fact that he got lucky, and they're trying to find a way to pull somebody like this down, and it's embarrassing to see it.” His comments quickly spread across streaming communities and reopened discussions around PewDiePie's online legacy.

PewDiePie's Move To Japan Changed His Content And Public Image

Over the last few years, PewDiePie has slowly stepped away from the center of YouTube culture. After moving to Japan with his wife Marzia, his content became much quieter and more personal, focusing on family life, fitness updates, travel clips, and simple daily vlogs.

Still, older controversies continue following him online. In 2018, PewDiePie faced major backlash after using a racial slur during a livestream while playing PUBG. He later publicly apologized and called the comment “inexcusable,” while also admitting he felt disappointed in himself after the incident.

Even after years away from major online drama, PewDiePie's name still creates strong reactions online whenever he trends. Asmongold's defense once again showed how divided internet communities remain around one of YouTube's biggest creators. It also raised a bigger question about whether public figures can ever fully move on from past mistakes.