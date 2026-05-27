Candace Owens is back in the middle of political conversations again, but this time, it's not just because of another viral podcast clip or online controversy. The conservative commentator and media personality is now being talked about by some Republican voters as a possible name for the 2028 presidential election. Even though she has never officially announced a campaign, discussions around her future in politics have started picking up online and in voter focus groups across the United States.

Over the past few years, Owens has built a massive audience through political commentary, podcasts, interviews, and social media debates. She first became widely known as a strong supporter of President Donald Trump and a popular voice inside conservative circles. But lately, her relationship with parts of the MAGA movement has looked more complicated, especially after several controversial comments and conspiracy claims pulled her into headlines again.

Why Candace Owens is suddenly being mentioned in 2028 election discussions

The recent buzz around Candace Owens came after political consultant and The Bulwark founder Sarah Longwell shared findings from multiple voter focus groups. According to Longwell, Owens' name keeps appearing in conversations when voters discuss future Republican leadership, despite her never holding political office.

Some participants in those focus groups described Owens as “smart,” “articulate,” and someone they could imagine voting for in the future. One voter from North Carolina even said they would support her “in a minute,” while another suggested Democrats could have benefited from a candidate with Owens' communication style during the 2024 election cycle.

Even though Owens is still mainly known as a podcaster and online personality, her growing influence outside traditional political spaces seems to be catching attention. Longwell described her as one of the major breakout media figures of recent years, especially among conservative audiences.

The controversies that continue to follow Candace Owens online

While Owens has a loyal fanbase, she has also faced heavy criticism over several controversial statements and conspiracy theories. She has been criticized for comments involving France's First Lady Brigitte Macron and for other claims that created backlash online and inside political circles.

At one point, Donald Trump himself publicly criticized Owens after she made comments about Brigitte Macron. Trump shared an AI-generated image mocking Owens and called her attacks “despicable” in a Truth Social post. Around the same time, French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron filed a defamation lawsuit connected to Owens' statements.

Despite all the backlash, Owens still continues to attract support from many conservative and Gen Z voters online. Some focus group participants called her “well-grounded” and praised the way she communicates political issues in interviews and podcasts.

Has Candace Owens said she wants to run for president?

Candace Owens has not officially announced a 2028 presidential campaign. Still, the idea is not completely new. Back in 2021, she posted on X that she was thinking about running for president because she loves America.

After Sarah Longwell's focus group findings started going viral, Owens reacted online and joked that criticism from Trump may have accidentally increased her popularity instead of hurting it.

Even with all the attention, current polling still places other Republican names ahead of her. Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Donald Trump Jr., and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis are currently among the better-known potential contenders being discussed for 2028.