Clavicular's livestreams have had a lot of recurring faces over the past few months, but one person viewers always noticed was Joe. Whether Clav was walking into crowded clubs, streaming in public, or moving through chaotic fan interactions, Joe was usually right there beside him. So when fans suddenly realized Joe was missing from recent streams, people instantly started asking questions online.

The situation got even bigger after Clavicular addressed everything directly during a livestream on May 24, 2026. According to the streamer, Joe was removed from his security team because of issues involving the security agency he worked through. Clips from the stream quickly spread across social media, with viewers debating whether the situation was about money, business decisions, or loyalty between the two.

Clavicular explains what went wrong with Joe and the security company

During the stream, Clavicular explained that the security company handling Joe's contract was reportedly taking most of the money being paid for security services. He claimed he was spending a massive amount every month, but only a small portion was actually reaching the guards themselves.

Clav said viewers often told him to “tip Joe,” and according to him, he already had done extra things for the bodyguard, including buying him a Rolex. But after conversations between members of his team and the guards, he allegedly found out the payment situation was very different from what he originally believed.

The streamer also claimed he had been paying around $70,000 monthly for security overall. Once they realized how little money was reportedly making it back to the guards, Clavicular said they decided the arrangement could not continue in the same way.

Why Clavicular says he didn't hire Joe directly

A lot of viewers questioned why Clavicular didn't simply hire Joe personally instead of working through the agency. Addressing that, the streamer said doing that would have looked unethical from a business perspective.

According to Clav, directly hiring Joe after working with the company would have felt like “snaking” the agency. Even though he repeatedly said he liked Joe and respected him, he explained that bypassing the company was not something he believed was the right move professionally.

That explanation created mixed reactions online. Some fans supported the decision and said Clavicular handled it professionally, while others felt he should have found another way to keep Joe around because of how popular he became with viewers.

Old clips about Clavicular working security also resurfaced online

At the same time, another older conversation about Clavicular started circulating again online. Earlier in 2026, internet personality Brianna Chickenfry claimed on the Impaulsive podcast that Clavicular used to work security at a bar in Cape Cod back in 2022.

That comment confused Logan Paul and Mike Majlak during the podcast because Clavicular is reportedly only 20 years old. Logan questioned whether the timeline made sense, while Mike pointed out that even entering bars at that age could raise legal questions.

The clips started trending again after the Joe controversy, with some viewers connecting both discussions together online.