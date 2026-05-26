A fight from Brand Risk Promotions Event 14 is suddenly turning into a much bigger online controversy after comments made by rapper and entertainer Ray J started spreading across social media. The event, which took place in Las Vegas, featured Ray J facing internet personality Supah Hot Fire in an MMA bout. But instead of people only talking about the result, attention quickly shifted toward what Ray J said immediately after the match.

The situation got even bigger after Adin Ross and Brand Risk Promotions responded publicly. The promotion company later confirmed that it had launched an internal investigation into whether there was any attempt to influence the fight's outcome. Since then, clips from the event and Ray J's post-fight comments have been circulating heavily online, with fans trying to understand what exactly happened and whether the match was actually fair.

Why Ray J's comments after the fight started the controversy

After losing his fight against Supah Hot Fire at Brand Risk Promotions Event 14, Ray J spoke during an interview with streamer Benius “BenDaDonn.” During the conversation, he appeared frustrated and repeatedly hinted that there had been some kind of “plan” connected to the fight.

He also mentioned losing money and said he did not want to say too much because he did not want to “get nobody in trouble.” Those comments instantly caught attention online because many viewers interpreted them as him suggesting the fight may not have gone naturally.

The clips quickly spread across X and streaming communities, with fans debating whether Ray J was being serious, emotional after losing, or trying to imply something bigger happened backstage.

Brand Risk Promotions says it is investigating the situation internally

Not long after the clips started trending, Brand Risk Promotions released a public statement on X saying the company had already started an internal investigation. According to the statement, the investigation is being led by an attorney who previously worked as a federal prosecutor.

The organization said it takes fight integrity seriously and wants to determine whether anyone attempted to manipulate the result of the bout. It also added that both fixing a fight and attempting to do so would be considered serious violations.

The statement did not directly name Ray J, but many online connected it to his viral comments from after the event.

Adin Ross reacts to Ray J's statements during livestream

During a Kick livestream on May 24, 2026, Adin Ross also talked about the situation and admitted that his team needed to “investigate” what Ray J meant by his comments.

Ross said he wanted to figure out why Ray J mentioned a “plan” and also discussed how Supah Hot Fire performed during different rounds of the fight. He explained that he personally did not know why Ray J made those statements but wanted answers.