For a lot of fans, PewDiePie's Japan vlogs became one of the calmest and most wholesome things on YouTube. Instead of loud internet drama or gaming chaos, Felix Kjellberg started sharing slower moments from his daily life in Japan after moving there in 2022. The videos slowly turned into a comfort series for viewers, with peaceful train rides, family trips, food spots, and clips featuring his wife Marzia and their son Björn. That's exactly why his latest announcement caught many people off guard.

During his newest vlog covering April and May 2026, PewDiePie revealed that the vlog series will officially end in September 2026. The news quickly spread online, leaving fans wondering if the longtime creator is stepping away from YouTube completely. But the situation is actually more specific than that. Felix is not quitting YouTube altogether. Instead, he and Marzia explained that they want their son Björn to grow up with more privacy and less internet exposure as he gets older.

Why PewDiePie decided to stop his family-style Japan vlogs

Near the end of the recent upload, Felix casually shared what he called “somewhat bad news.” He explained that he and Marzia had already talked about the decision in a post on The Kjellberg Mail, where they confirmed the vlogs would wrap up later this year.

According to the couple, the biggest reason behind the decision is Björn. Their son turns three in July, and they feel continuing the vlogs would naturally make him a bigger part of the channel over time. Felix explained that they want him to grow up outside the internet first and later decide for himself if he ever wants to appear online.

The creator also made it clear that this is not because of negativity from viewers. In fact, he said the opposite. PewDiePie mentioned that the support around the Japan vlogs was overwhelmingly positive and helped him feel less isolated after moving countries.

PewDiePie says this is not a full retirement from YouTube

Even though the vlog series is ending, Felix hinted that fans will still see parts of their lives online occasionally. The blog post explained that the family may continue sharing moments through social media, just not in the same direct vlog format.

The announcement also does not mean PewDiePie is fully retiring from YouTube itself. The discussion was specifically about ending the monthly Japan vlogs that became popular after the move from Europe to Japan. Felix even reflected on how the videos originally started as a short experiment to document the transition into a new country before growing into a long-running series because of fan support.

A lot of viewers online said they understood the decision, especially because Björn is getting older and appearing more frequently in videos. Others admitted the announcement feels emotional because the Japan vlog era became such a huge comfort watch over the last few years.