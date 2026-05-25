Pokemon YouTuber Luke “GameboyLuke” has finally responded after days of backlash surrounding the cheating allegations involving fellow creator Rich “RaidAway” and Rich's ex-partner, Taylor. The drama originally started on May 21, 2026, when RaidAway posted on X claiming that Taylor cheated on him with GameboyLuke during New Year's. Rich also said he only discovered the situation months later, despite the breakup already happening back in January.

His emotional posts quickly spread online, with many fans shocked seeing two well-known Pokemon creators suddenly caught in personal relationship drama. Now, after several days of online discussions, GameboyLuke has shared his side of the story. In a detailed statement posted on X on May 24, Luke admitted he handled things badly, apologized directly to Rich, and confirmed there were still feelings between him and Taylor from their past relationship.

What GameboyLuke said while responding to the cheating allegations

In his statement, GameboyLuke said he understood people were upset and admitted that he should have told Rich about the situation much earlier. He called his actions “incredibly wrong” and said he was not trying to make excuses for what happened.

Luke also clarified one of the biggest talking points online. According to him, he and Taylor “did not sleep together” before her breakup with RaidAway. However, he added that this did not erase the betrayal or emotional damage caused by the situation.

The YouTuber explained that he had been trying to deal with much of the situation privately before finally deciding to speak publicly. He also acknowledged that many people would probably not be satisfied with just one post but felt remaining silent was making things worse.

GameboyLuke says he and Taylor still had feelings for each other

Another major part of Luke's statement focused on his past relationship with Taylor. He described Taylor as his ex and admitted that both of them still had “residual feelings” for one another even after time had passed.

According to Luke, Taylor broke up with Rich around a week after the kiss happened. He also revealed that Taylor later visited him in March and that the two continued talking after that point.

Luke apologized multiple times throughout the statement, especially for hiding things from Rich while still recording videos and spending time together as friends. He admitted that keeping everything secret only made the situation more painful later on.

GameboyLuke says he is stepping away from the internet for now

Toward the end of his post, Luke mentioned there were still other discussions and accusations happening online that he was not ignoring. At the same time, he explained that he needed more time before fully addressing everything publicly.

The Pokemon creator also announced that he would be stepping away from the internet temporarily following the controversy. He told fans he may return later with more statements but wanted to first acknowledge the situation directly instead of disappearing without saying anything.

As of now, RaidAway has not publicly responded to GameboyLuke's latest statement.