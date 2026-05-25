Popular political streamer Hasan Piker, better known online as HasanAbi, is back in the spotlight after reports surfaced that the US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) issued subpoenas connected to his March 2026 Cuba trip. The situation started blowing up online after multiple posts on X claimed federal authorities were looking into whether people involved in the “Nuestra América Convoy” may have violated US sanctions tied to Cuba.

The controversy quickly became a huge talking point across streaming and political communities. Some creators online claimed the situation could become serious because OFAC rules around Cuba are extremely strict, especially when it comes to travel, financial activity, and interactions with organizations connected to the Cuban government. HasanAbi, however, pushed back against some of the claims spreading online and argued that parts of the viral narrative were simply wrong.

Why HasanAbi's Cuba trip is now under federal scrutiny

According to reports, the subpoenas were issued to Hasan Piker and activist Medea Benjamin over their involvement in the March convoy trip to Cuba. Federal authorities are reportedly trying to determine whether any sanctions laws were violated during the visit.

The main issue seems to revolve around whether travelers involved in the convoy financially supported restricted entities or coordinated with groups connected to the Cuban government. US sanctions related to Cuba limit several kinds of activities involving trade, money transfers, travel arrangements, and business dealings.

One detail that gained massive attention online involved HasanAbi's hotel stay during the trip. After people on X accused him of staying at a hotel allegedly connected to the Cuban military, Hasan responded directly online, saying the government had been “duped” by a viral social media post and insisted that he stayed at the correct hotel.

HasanAbi responds as streamers and social media react to the subpoena news

As the reports spread online, several creators began reacting publicly to the situation. Streamer John Robertson, better known as Tectone, posted his own dramatic reaction on X, claiming the subpoenas would not end well for HasanAbi.

Meanwhile, Hasan took a much more critical stance toward the American government. While reacting to coverage of the story, he argued that authorities were focusing on aid-related activity instead of going after powerful elites. His response sparked another wave of debate online, with supporters defending his comments and critics accusing him of ignoring the seriousness of OFAC regulations.