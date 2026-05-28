Streamer and influencer DeenTheGreat is now facing major online attention after pleading not guilty in a Miami case connected to an alleged phone-grabbing incident on a yacht. The internet personality, whose real name is Nurideen Shabazz, recently filed legal documents denying the attempted robbery accusation against him. The case has already started spreading heavily across social media, especially after clips and reports connected to the incident began circulating online.

The situation reportedly began after police responded to a dispute involving a woman named Destiny Aleman. According to reports, the confrontation happened on a yacht in Miami and later escalated into an investigation that led to Deen's arrest. While social media quickly turned the situation into a trending topic, Deen's legal team is now pushing back against many of the narratives being shared online.

DeenTheGreat asks for jury trial after entering not guilty plea

Court filings connected to the case show that DeenTheGreat formally entered a written plea of not guilty following his arrest on a felony attempted robbery charge. The documents also reportedly request a jury trial along with discovery from prosecutors as the legal process moves forward.

Deen's attorney, Richard Cooper, also spoke publicly about the case and suggested that the full story has not yet come out. According to him, people have been trying to target the streamer for attention and clout, and he asked the public to wait before jumping to conclusions online.

The lawyer also stressed that social media reactions should not decide the outcome of the case. Instead, he said the legal system and evidence should be what matters moving forward.

What police say happened during the alleged yacht confrontation

According to the police report, the dispute involved a woman named Destiny Aleman, who claimed Deen became upset during an interaction on the yacht. Authorities say she told officers that the streamer ordered her off the boat before allegedly grabbing her forearm and attempting to take her phone away from her.

Police also stated that the woman suffered a scratch on her arm during the incident. Investigators reportedly reviewed Ring camera footage connected to the area, which allegedly captured parts of the confrontation.

Authorities claim the footage showed Deen yelling for someone to take the woman's phone and stop her from recording. Reports also mention that the woman could allegedly be seen protecting the phone while on the ground before eventually getting away.

At the moment, the case is still developing, and DeenTheGreat has continued denying the charge through his legal filing.