Felix "xQc" Lengyel is back in the news after finding himself locked out of Twitch once again. The popular streamer's channel was suspended on June 22, 2026, marking the sixth time he has been banned from the platform. Anyone visiting his Twitch page shortly after the suspension was met with a notice saying the content had been removed following a request from a copyright holder.

The interesting part is that xQc didn't discover the suspension on Twitch itself. Instead, he learned about it while streaming on Kick later that day. During the broadcast, he pulled up an email from Twitch that explained why action had been taken against his account. The message revealed that the platform had received a copyright infringement claim connected to content shown on his stream.

What caused xQc's latest Twitch ban?

According to the email displayed during the Kick stream, the claim was linked to FIFA World Cup 2026 match footage. Twitch informed the streamer that two copyright strikes had been applied to his account and that his channel would remain suspended for 48 hours.

The notice specifically referenced a stream from June 22 and identified FIFA World Cup 2026 copyrighted match footage as the protected content involved in the complaint. The claim was reportedly submitted by a copyright holder named Jonathan Schmitz.

xQc says a five-second clip may have led to the suspension

Before showing viewers the email, xQc shared his own understanding of the situation. He told his audience that he believed the punishment stemmed from a very short clip involving France star Kylian Mbappé.

According to the streamer, the clip lasted only around five seconds and had originally appeared on Twitter. He questioned how he was supposed to know the footage came from a match that was still taking place when he viewed it on stream.

"It's the five-second clip," he said while discussing the suspension. The length of the footage appeared to be the part that surprised him most.

"It's not even a real ban," says xQc

While discussing the situation, xQc downplayed the suspension and argued that it wasn't what he considered a traditional Twitch ban. He described it more as a temporary consequence tied to a copyright strike rather than a major disciplinary action.

The streamer told viewers that the restriction would only last a short period and repeatedly referred to it as something different from a normal platform ban. Twitch's email, however, stated that the channel had received two copyright strikes alongside the 48-hour suspension. As of now, the suspension remains xQc's sixth recorded Twitch ban.