TeeTee and Aries just gave fans something you don't see very often online. The couple officially celebrated their wedding in front of a live audience on stream, letting viewers watch one of the biggest moments of their relationship unfold in real time. Clips from the ceremony started making the rounds on social media after the event, showing emotional family moments, heartfelt vows, and the couple finally saying "I do" after years together.

What made the wedding stand out wasn't just the ceremony itself. Full wedding livestreams are pretty uncommon, especially for internet personalities with such a public relationship history. For people who have followed TeeTee and Aries through YouTube videos, streams, and social media posts over the years, the broadcast felt less like a traditional celebrity wedding and more like watching a major chapter of their story come full circle.

Inside TeeTee and Aries' emotional lakeside wedding ceremony

The celebration took place outdoors near a lake, where family and friends gathered around a setup that included a wooden cross. During the ceremony, Aries lifted TeeTee's veil before the couple shared a kiss, one of the moments that quickly spread across social platforms through clips and screenshots.

Several members of the Granberry family were present. DDG attended the wedding and was involved in one of the day's biggest moments, walking his sister down the aisle alongside their father. Footage shared online also showed emotional reactions from family members throughout the ceremony.

The event included Christian elements throughout the service. The couple exchanged vows centered around love, honor, and commitment, while lighter moments, including nervous laughter, gave the ceremony a personal and relaxed feel.

Their marriage comes after a relationship that lasted nearly eight years

The wedding marked the latest step in a relationship that had already been public for years. The pair had been together for roughly eight years before officially celebrating their marriage with family and friends this summer.

Earlier in 2026, Aries proposed to TeeTee on Valentine's Day during a beach proposal that he connected closely to his faith. Not long after, the couple made things official through a courthouse marriage in California. The larger June ceremony served as the public celebration of that commitment.

Faith has played a major role in Aries' public story in recent years. He has spoken about personal growth, Bible study, and creating content that aligns more closely with his beliefs. Those themes were visible throughout the wedding itself and were mentioned by many viewers discussing the ceremony afterward.