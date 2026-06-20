Kick streamer Clavicular is taking his content beyond livestreams and social media posts with a new in-person event called The Ascension Summit. Announced on June 17, the summit is designed around the same self-improvement and looksmaxxing ideas that helped him build an audience online. Instead of teaching through videos alone, the creator plans to meet followers directly and share the methods he says helped shape his appearance, confidence, and fitness journey.

What attendees can expect from The Ascension Summit

The event will offer both online and in-person access, giving supporters different ways to take part. While the summit itself begins on June 28, one part of the experience is getting more attention than the rest: a limited VIP program that includes a private yacht session with Clavicular. The event is scheduled to take place in Miami next month, with multiple ticket options available depending on how closely attendees want to interact with the streamer.

People who don't plan to travel can still join through a virtual ticket priced at $97. According to the event website, that package includes a livestream of the summit, speaker presentations, and a question-and-answer session.

For those attending in person, general admission costs $297. The event description lists activities such as a Looksmaxing Masterclass along with "mog battles," a term commonly used within looksmaxxing communities. Organizers have not shared attendance numbers so far, but the summit has already stood out because of how heavily it focuses on the self-improvement niche that made Clavicular popular.

The VIP package comes with a private yacht mastermind session

The most limited option available is the VIP Experience. Only ten people will be accepted into the program, and getting in requires more than simply buying a ticket.

Applicants must fill out a separate form that asks about their background, social media presence, and how much they are willing to invest in personal development. According to the event page, selected participants will join Clavicular aboard a yacht for a mastermind session centered on networking, personal branding, and direct access to the creator.

One detail on the application has also drawn attention. It states that the experience is not intended for individuals unwilling to spend at least $1,000 on personal growth. The exact price of the VIP package, however, has not been publicly revealed.

Why Clavicular became one of the most recognizable looksmaxxing creators

Braden Peters, better known online as Clavicular, built his audience through content focused on looksmaxxing. The concept generally revolves around improving physical appearance through exercise, grooming, lifestyle changes, and, in some cases, cosmetic procedures.

One of his most talked-about broadcasts came when he shared footage of his own nose surgery, which was performed by celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Miami. Moments like that helped establish his reputation within the online self-improvement space.

The Ascension Summit marks a different step for the creator. Rather than delivering advice through a screen, he is now packaging that experience into a live event with classes, networking opportunities, and a VIP yacht gathering for a small group of attendees.