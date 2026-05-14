ChudTheBuilder, also known as Dalton Levi Eatherly, is suddenly at the center of a major controversy after reports of a shooting incident outside a courthouse in Tennessee started spreading online. On May 13, 2026, social media posts claimed that the former Kick streamer allegedly shot a man during an altercation outside the Montgomery County Courthouse in Clarksville. Reports also claimed that ChudTheBuilder accidentally grazed himself during the incident.

The situation quickly exploded across X and Reddit after videos and alleged audio recordings began circulating online. While many details are still unclear, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office later confirmed that shots were fired outside the courthouse. Authorities also stated that the area had been secured and there was no danger to the public. As of now, law enforcement is continuing the investigation, and ChudTheBuilder has not released an official public statement regarding the incident.

What happened during the alleged ChudTheBuilder courthouse shooting incident?

According to social media reports shared on May 13, 2026, the incident happened outside the Montgomery County Courthouse in Clarksville, Tennessee. A 39-second clip posted by X user @LegacyProgramVP allegedly showed an altercation involving ChudTheBuilder and another man moments before gunshots were fired.

Soon after the videos spread online, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Facebook that officers responded to a “shots fired” incident outside the courthouse. Authorities said the scene was secure and that both the Sheriff's Office and Clarksville Police Department were investigating what happened.

At the same time, online discussions around the incident became intense, especially after older deleted posts connected to ChudTheBuilder reportedly resurfaced online. Social media users also began sharing claims that the streamer had been charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Alleged audio recording of ChudTheBuilder surfaces online after incident

Later on May 13, an alleged audio recording connected to ChudTheBuilder began circulating across X and Reddit. In the clip, the streamer could allegedly be heard describing the confrontation and claiming that he acted in self-defense after being assaulted.

In the recording, he claimed that he approached a group after noticing them pointing and laughing at him. According to the audio, he asked them how they were doing before the interaction allegedly became aggressive. He further claimed that one individual threatened him and later attacked him physically.

At one point in the clip, the voice believed to be ChudTheBuilder said:

“I had to defend myself by shooting him.”

The same recording also included someone describing injuries allegedly seen on ChudTheBuilder, including a graze on his left arm and minor abrasions on his head. The person speaking in the clip claimed he appeared slightly lightheaded but did not have memory or breathing issues.

As of this writing, many facts surrounding the situation remain unconfirmed publicly, and authorities have not shared additional details about the investigation.