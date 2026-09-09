A fresh new controversy has erupted over social media after Chang Gang was left out of the NoPixel V launch, despite being one of the most recognisable groups in the server's history. A pair of streams has given a little more insight into why the group isn't on the new server, and the two explanations don't line up. NoPixel V opened its invite-only beta with Rockstar involvement on September 8, 2026, and streamers including Valkyrae, xQc and Pokimane reportedly received access. Chang Gang, a fixture of the scene since NoPixel 3 arrived in early 2021, wasn't on it. That absence would have been a talking point on its own, but Summit1G and xQc have both now addressed it, and one describes a group that got left out while the other describes a group that walked.

xQc Alleges a Coordinated Takeover Attempt

xQc is a co-owner of the NoPixel GTA RP server with a 25% equity stake. He gave the longer account of the group's absence. He described what happened as a deliberate and coordinated effort.

"A bunch of people left and badmouthed the whole server, the owners, devs, and players, while simultaneously trying to do a big coordinated takeover / agency poaching," xQc said. He called it "a master plan" and said it was "not just playing on another server." xQc didn't name any of the players. No Chang Gang member has publicly responded to the allegation.He also said his stake wouldn't stop him from speaking about it.

"People think I won't talk about it because I'm part owner. IDGAF, I'll tell you how it is," xQc said. He added that he isn't on "some bull**** contract." His account places the split on the group and not on the server.

What Summit1G Said About Chang Gang Missing NoPixel V

Summit1G played with Chang Gang and at times acted as its "leader." He raised the subject on his own stream before viewers asked.

"I already know that you guys are going to ask me the question, and I've already seen you guys asking the question, and it sucks to have to answer this question all day, because I don't even know how to answer the question," he said. "Hey, we're not on NoPixel, you know what I'm saying? That's just how it goes."

Summit1G confirmed the group isn't on the new server. He didn't say who made the decision, and he didn't dispute it. He also didn't say whether the group could return.

xQc Says Summit1G Can Still Play On NoPixel V

xQc addressed that on his own stream.

"CG left the server, made their own server, and they're happy," xQc said. "They self-excluded. If (Summit) wants to, he can ask, and he can play. It's a nothingburger, no problem, no solution."

He added that he doesn't understand why it's being treated as a controversy. The NoPixel V beta has had problems of its own, with the launch hit by crashes and technical issues. The two accounts don't match. Summit1G has confirmed the absence without explaining it, while xQc says the group left on its own. The takeover allegation remains unanswered by Chang Gang.