A clip of streamer Asmongold reacting to news about Oliver Tree's death is making rounds online after viewers watched him struggle to understand one detail of the accident. The longtime Twitch creator wasn't focused on who was involved at first. Instead, he seemed genuinely confused by how two helicopters could collide in the middle of the sky.

The reaction came after reports confirmed that musician Oliver Tree was among six people killed in a helicopter crash in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on June 14, 2026. While discussing the tragedy on stream, Asmongold questioned how a mid-air collision was even possible, saying, “I don't mean to be rude, but how? I mean there's nothing else in the air. How does this happen?”

Why Asmongold couldn't believe the details of the crash

For many people hearing the story for the first time, the idea of two helicopters crashing into each other sounds almost impossible. That was exactly the point Asmongold got stuck on during his reaction.

His comments reflected a common first response to the news. Unlike roads packed with traffic, the sky feels unlimited. So when reports described two helicopters colliding before crashing to the ground, many viewers shared the same question: how do two aircraft end up in the exact same place at the exact same time?

Not everyone agreed with the streamer's take, though. Some replies argued that accidents like this, while rare, can happen because of pilot mistakes, operational issues, or other factors that investigators often examine after aviation incidents. Others felt his comments came across as insensitive given the loss of life involved.

What happened in the Rio de Janeiro helicopter collision

The accident took place on the morning of June 14 in Recreio dos Bandeirantes, a neighborhood in western Rio de Janeiro.

Authorities said a Bell 206 helicopter and an AS350 helicopter collided mid-air before both aircraft crashed into the parking area of a car dealership. Fires broke out after impact, damaging multiple vehicles in the lot.

No one on either helicopter survived. The collision was very dangerous and the parts of the helicopter was all over the area. Emergency crews later arrived and extinguished the fire.

Who was on board the helicopters?

One of the most popular people who was killed on the helicopter was Oliver Tree, the American singer-songwriter known for his distinctive bowl-cut hairstyle, eccentric videos, and genre-blending music. The 32-year-old artist was in the middle of a world tour and had recently performed in Buenos Aires.

Also listed among the victims were Argentine content creator Gaspar Prim, director Lucas Vignale, music producer Lucas Brito Chaves, and pilots Alexandre Souza and Charles Marsillac.