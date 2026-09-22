Twitch streamer Bonnie has apologized after facing backlash for saying the N-word while reading an X post during a recent Just Chatting livestream. The clip showed her saying the racial slur and then seemingly realizing what she had just said. The moment later circulated online, bringing fresh criticism toward the 30-year-old streamer. Bonnie addressed the situation on her September 21, 2026, Twitch stream, where she said she knew what she did was wrong and did not condone slurs. She also pushed back on claims that she uses the word casually or says it when she is off-stream.

Bonnie Says She Made A Mistake While Reading The Post

The streamer focused much of her response on what happened in the original clip. According to Bonnie, she was not using the slur casually and described the moment as an “accidental read.”

“But I was not saying it casually. I was not, like, saying it like that,” Bonnie said.

She still accepted that saying the word was wrong. Bonnie explained that she understood why the clip could come across as disrespectful, especially for people who had never seen her content before.

“It was stupid. It was dumb. I made a mistake,” she said, later adding, “I'm very, very, very, very sorry!”

The apology was also directed at people who may have encountered her for the first time through the circulating clip.

Bonnie Rejects Claims About Her Using The Word Off-Stream

Another part of the controversy centered on claims that Bonnie might use the N-word away from her livestreams. She directly rejected that idea, saying the incident should not be taken as evidence that she regularly uses the slur.

“I saw some people saying that... because of that happening, that I use the word off-stream. That's never been true. That's never been the case,” she said.

Bonnie also made clear that her explanation was not meant to excuse what happened. She said she “does not condone” using racial slurs and that she was “very upset and frustrated” with herself over the incident.

“I know how I feel about it. What happened, I feel like, was wrong,” she said.

Wardrobe Winter Also Criticized The Incident

The backlash was not limited to viewers. Black content creator Wardrobe Winter also spoke about the clip, saying he did not find the situation funny.

“As a Black content creator, he doesn't find this funny at all,” Winter said.

Bonnie's response came after that criticism and after the clip had become a major part of how some viewers were encountering her content. She acknowledged that the footage gave a poor impression, especially because the moment showed her saying the word and immediately reacting to it.

Her position was that the word came from reading the X post, not from casually using it. Still, she repeatedly acknowledged that the way it happened was wrong and apologized for it.