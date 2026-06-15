A new clip featuring StableRonaldo and Nina Lin is making rounds online after the former FaZe Clan member responded to criticism from the streamer during a live broadcast. The moment comes from a recent exchange between the two creators, who have spent months taking shots at each other across streams and social media.

Instead of ignoring Nina's comments, Ronaldo watched the footage live and answered back immediately. His response was blunt, controversial, and tied directly to one of the biggest controversies surrounding Nina Lin. The clip has become the latest chapter in a feud that already had plenty of history behind it.

What StableRonaldo said while reacting to Nina Lin's stream

The clip shows Nina speaking about Ronaldo on her own stream. As he watched the footage live, Ronaldo interrupted with a sharp response.

“At least I'm not known for sexually assaulting an autistic kid,” he said, referring to allegations that have been connected to Nina for months.

The exchange did not stop there. Ronaldo continued mocking her during the reaction and made it clear he had no intention of backing away from his criticism. In another related clip, he even said that if the two ever met in person, she could "swing on" him if she wanted, adding that he would not hit back but still stood by what he thought about her.

The controversy Ronaldo referenced during his response

The remark was connected to an incident that resurfaced toward the end of 2025. A clip from a 2024 livestream involving Nina Lin, Zoe Spencer, and Said, an assistant to FaZe Silky, drew heavy criticism after viewers accused the streamers of inappropriate behavior.

Said later spoke publicly about the incident and said it affected him mentally. According to reports, he also shared that his parents were deeply upset after learning about what happened.

The situation led to major backlash. Nina later apologized publicly, saying she believed the interaction was a joke at the time and that Said appeared to be laughing. She eventually acknowledged that it was wrong.

This isn't the first time Ronaldo and Nina have clashed

Their disagreements go back further than this latest exchange. One major flashpoint came during the controversy involving Nina and allegations of shoplifting during a Target livestream.

Ronaldo was among the creators who criticized her publicly. Streamer Jasontheween also reacted negatively, while others defended Nina and accused the pair of unfairly targeting her. Since then, criticism, reaction clips, and arguments have continued to bounce between both sides.

That history helps explain why neither creator seems interested in backing down whenever the other's name comes up.