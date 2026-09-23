Asmongold has criticized Cinna over her response to Bonnie using the N-word while reading an X post, arguing that her roommate was being “thrown in the trash” over what he described as an accidental mistake. During a September 22, 2026 livestream, the Twitch and Kick personality also accused streamers of becoming “totally fake,” while questioning why Cinna publicly distanced herself from Bonnie. Cinna had said she was “taken by surprise” when she heard Bonnie use the slur and insisted she was “not anyone's mother” and should not have been “dragged into” the controversy.

Asmongold CLOWNS Cinna for throwing her bestfriend and roommate Bonnie under the bus and deleting her entire twitter community all because Bonnie accidentally read the N word ????



“What is wrong with you? How are you going to put somebody out like this when they're your friend and… pic.twitter.com/SFiwCcQNP5 — AutisticClips (@AutisticClip) September 22, 2026

What Cinna said about Bonnie's controversial remark

Cinna addressed the problem of the usage of the N-word by Bonnie on September 22, after it became controversial. The reason was that Cinna tried to distance herself from what happened to her roommate. Her reaction was based on the idea that she was surprised by Bonnie's remarks and that she should not be involved in that issue.

It is the reaction that was challenged by Asmongold. He stated that Bonnie did not want to use that slur, saying: "But it was just a mistake; she didn't mean to do it." In addition, the influencer compared the incident to a situation where a person trips, does not switch on a turn signal or "say the wrong thing" because it happens to everybody.

The main concern of Asmongold was not to pretend that the usage of the N-word was normal but to question why Cinna reacted in such a way to the mistake of her roommate.

Why Asmongold called Cinna “performative”

Later, Asmongold criticized Cinna's response to the situation, saying that it was "performative" and that she left her roommate "out to dry." He accused her of trying to portray this incident as something really important and at the same time stressed that Bonnie was her roommate and friend.

His overall reaction to the situation was based on his opinion of the streamer community. "So many streamers are fake now; it's insane!" Asmongold said during the stream, referring to the fact that people try to publicly distance themselves from other people when a controversy occurs.

He also questioned the logic behind Cinna's reaction, asking, “How are you going to put somebody out like this, when they're your friend and roommate?” His comments framed the dispute around whether Cinna's public response was a genuine reaction or an overly performative attempt to separate herself from the controversy.

As of the latest information, Cinna has not responded to Asmongold's comments. That leaves his criticism as the latest development in the dispute, while Cinna's earlier statement remains the basis for the disagreement between them, with no further response included yet.