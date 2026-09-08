Zack “Asmongold” has given a surprisingly positive response to people mocking his appearance after a photo of the streamer was posted online as his supposed “peak gamer physique.” Rather than pushing back at the comments, he said the criticism actually makes him more aware of his weight and motivates him to exercise and improve his appearance.

The bigger twist came when Asmongold questioned the picture itself. During a livestream, he suggested the image might be fake, while also telling people who were “body-shaming and degrading” him that they could keep doing it. A 50-second clip of his response was later shared on X by @Awk20000, putting his unusual take on the criticism into focus.

Asmongold Explains Why He Doesn't Reject the Body-Shaming

Asmongold didn't frame the comments as something that was ruining his day. He argued almost the opposite, saying the criticism has a practical effect on him.

“I appreciate it,” he said, before explaining that “the body shaming and the degrading of me for the way that I look works.” According to the streamer, those comments make him more aware of his weight and size, which in turn gives him more motivation to exercise and change how he looks.

He even went a step further, saying, “You should probably be doing this even more.” So, instead of treating the comments as something he needed to shut down, Asmongold presented them as motivation.

The Viral Asmongold Picture That Drew Millions of Views

The whole discussion came from a picture of Asmongold that was being shared with the caption “peak gamer physique.” Another X user posted the same image, where it collected more than 3 million views and 60,000 likes.

The post itself leaned heavily into the joke, describing the image as having “the same energy as a security camera catching Bigfoot.” That framing helped turn the picture into a meme rather than a straightforward discussion about the streamer.

Tech creator JerryRigEverything also joined in, commenting, “An alpha in its natural habitat.” His comment passed 400 likes, adding another layer to the joke surrounding the image.

Asmongold Still Questions Whether the Image Is Real

Despite accepting the criticism, Asmongold wasn't completely convinced that the photo actually showed what people claimed it did. Near the end of his response, he said, “But I do think this is fake. I hope it's fake.”

That uncertainty became an important part of his reaction. The criticism was one thing, but he wasn't willing to automatically accept the viral picture as genuine.

Some users also interpreted his response as proof that he simply knows how to turn online criticism into content. One commenter said he “makes it content,” while another suggested Asmongold likely doesn't care much about random comments online.

For now, the viral image remains the center of the discussion, with Asmongold himself questioning its authenticity while openly acknowledging that the criticism affects how he thinks about his appearance.