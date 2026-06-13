The Andrew Tate and Sneako beef has taken another weird turn. This time, Tate posted a five-minute video where he claimed Sneako once tried to have sex with him during a meeting they had after years of wanting to collaborate. The accusation immediately became one of the biggest talking points on X, with people arguing over who they believe and digging up old clips from both creators.

What's making the whole thing even bigger is that this isn't some random internet fight between strangers. Tate and Sneako have known each other for years and have been involved in multiple public disagreements already. So when Tate suddenly dropped these claims, people started connecting it to all the drama and criticism that has been going on between them for months.

What Andrew Tate claimed happened between him and Sneako

According to Tate, Sneako had been trying to get on streams with him for a long time. In the video, he claimed Sneako was very interested in what he was doing and even copied parts of his lifestyle and content.

Tate said he eventually agreed to work with him. But according to his version of events, things didn't go the way he expected. He alleged that during one of their interactions, Sneako tried to make things sexual. Tate claimed he rejected it and believes that moment is the real reason why Sneako later became critical of him online.

One of the lines getting shared the most from the video is Tate saying: "The guy begged my team for years to let him on a stream with me."

Sneako rejects the accusation and hits back

Sneako responded pretty quickly on X and made it clear he wasn't accepting Tate's version of the story.

In one post, he mocked the accusation and pointed out what he saw as irony. Sneako argued that Tate has spent years complaining about false accusations, only to now make serious accusations himself.

He also questioned why Tate would continue interacting with him if what Tate was saying was true. Sneako brought up the fact that the two had still met and shaken hands at events after the alleged incident.

One of his responses even joked that Tate was basically trying to put a "#MeToo allegation" on him.

This fight has been building for months

The latest exchange didn't come out of nowhere. The two creators have already been going back and forth over different issues throughout 2026.

One of the biggest arguments happened after a Miami nightclub controversy involving several creators from the same online circle. That incident added more tension to an already shaky relationship and led to both sides taking public shots at each other.

As of June 13, neither side looks interested in backing down. Tate is standing by his claims, Sneako is rejecting them, and their audiences are once again split right down the middle over who's telling the truth.