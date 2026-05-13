Adin Ross is bringing back Brand Risk Promotions with another influencer-heavy fight night, and this time the event is heading to Las Vegas. On May 12, 2026, Brand Risk Promotions officially confirmed that Event 14 will take place on May 23, 2026, at the UFC Apex, also called the Meta Apex, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Soon after the announcement dropped on X, fans started reacting to the fight card, especially after seeing names like Johnny Manziel, Ray J, and the Island Boys attached to the event.

The upcoming card will feature 22 fighters across multiple matchups, mixing internet creators, athletes, rappers, and viral personalities. According to the official announcement, the event will stream live on Adin Ross' Kick channel. The main event features former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel taking on comedian and podcast host Bob Menery, while rapper Ray J faces Supah Hot Fire in the co-main event. Social media reactions have already been all over the place, with some fans hyped for the chaos and others calling it the wildest Brand Risk lineup yet.

When is Brand Risk Promotions Event 14 and where can fans watch it?

Brand Risk Promotions Event 14 is scheduled for May 23, 2026. The livestream starts at 8 PM PST, 10 PM CST, and 11 PM EST. Fans outside the United States will need to tune in on May 24 due to timezone differences.

International timings include:

4 AM GMT

5 AM CET

7 AM GST

9:30 AM IST

1 PM AEST

The event is being hosted live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, marking the first time Adin Ross' influencer boxing series is heading to Vegas.

Full fight card for Adin Ross' Brand Risk Promotions Event 14

The fight card includes a mix of MMA-style fights and boxing matchups featuring creators, influencers, athletes, and internet personalities.

Main fights announced for Event 14

Johnny Manziel vs Bob Menery [MMA]

Ray J vs Supah Hot Fire [MMA]

Island Boy Flyy Soulja vs Jeremy Smith [MMA]

No Neck Jay vs Shane Chance [MMA]

Dom The Troll vs Tommy Tough Knuckles [MMA]

Sean Garcia vs Scam Likely [Boxing Main Event]

Other matchups on the card

Antonio Williams vs Haskell Rhodes Jr.

Gabe Silva vs Malcolm Peck

AP The Fighter vs Ethan Stern

Andrew Garcia vs Deshawn Prather

Britton Norwood vs Alvin Varmall Jr.

A lot of fans online were surprised by some of the names included on the card, especially the return of the Island Boys to a Brand Risk event.

Fans react as Adin Ross promises “fun fights and high-level fights”

After the announcement, reactions on X started pouring in almost immediately. Some fans were excited about the unpredictable lineup, while others questioned several of the matchups. One user joked that the card might be “the worst one yet,” while another wondered why the Island Boys were being brought back again.

Adin Ross later responded through his alternate X account, saying he was “really excited” to host the event in Las Vegas for the first time. He also said that his team tried putting together a balance between entertaining fights and more competitive matchups.

Brand Risk Promotions Event 13 previously took place in Miami, Florida, on March 14, 2026, where rapper Blueface fought Chibu in the main event.