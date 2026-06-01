PewDiePie just dropped something he has been quietly working on for over a year, and the internet hasn't stopped talking since. The YouTuber revealed the project in a video titled "MY trillion $Dollar Project is finally OUT!", and within hours, it was spreading across X and YouTube communities. He had been documenting the whole build process on his channel for months, but nobody quite put together what was actually coming.

What Is Odysseus and How Can Users Get It for Free?

The platform is called Odysseus, described as "a self-hosted interface for talking to language models – chat, autonomous agents, tools, model serving, email, research, and more." Users can connect local models or external APIs, run AI agents, compare multiple model outputs side by side, and manage documents inside one platform. The whole thing is open source, free to download, and free to modify. No subscriptions, no data grabs, just download it and run it yourself.

PewDiePie Declares War on Big Tech With Odysseus Launch

The launch video didn't hold back. PewDiePie closed with one line that got picked up faster than anything else from the announcement: "The war on big tech has just begun." Fans and tech commentators ran with it almost immediately on X, and it quickly became the most shared moment from the whole reveal. On the official website, PewDiePie also described the project as having "No sales team, no demo request, no Trojan horse," a direct shot at how most mainstream AI companies operate. For a creator who built his entire career on YouTube without backing from anyone, that message hit differently than it would coming from most people.

Why Did PewDiePie Build His Own AI Platform Instead of Just Using ChatGPT?

PewDiePie had been documenting his AI development journey on YouTube for months, building custom systems to run open-source models on his own hardware. The problem he kept coming back to was simple. He wanted something that worked like ChatGPT but without handing personal data over to tech companies. Odysseus is built around that from the ground up, described as "Local-first, privacy-first, and no telemetry. Just you and your models." Conversations, files, and personal data stay on the user's own machine. Nothing goes to external servers.