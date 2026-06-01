Jack Doherty is once again all over social media, but this time because of a short video that has got people talking. The viral clip shows the controversial streamer in handcuffs while a police officer walks him toward a police car. Naturally, many people started asking the same question: did Jack Doherty get arrested again? The video first appeared online on May 31, 2026, after X user @FearedBuck shared the footage. It is only around 14 seconds long, but that was enough for it to spread quickly across social media. In the clip, a man and a woman can also be seen outside a house watching the situation happen. But instead of convincing viewers that the arrest was real, the video actually made a lot of people suspicious.

Why people think Jack Doherty's arrest video might not be real

The viral clip is only 14 seconds long, but that was enough for social media users to start picking it apart. In the footage, Jack Doherty can be seen in handcuffs as an officer walks him toward a police cruiser. A man and a woman standing outside a nearby house also appear to witness the situation.

While the scene looked serious at first glance, many viewers quickly became skeptical. Several users on X said that it doesn't look real and that what they're seeing doesn't match real-life police things. Some pointed to the large "POLICE" lettering on the back of the cruiser, while others questioned the vehicle's lights and the lack of any department name being visible.

As the clip continued spreading, more people started describing the incident as a staged prank or a clickbait-style video rather than a genuine arrest.

Jack Doherty was recently talking about house arrest

The viral video comes only weeks after Doherty shared an update about his legal situation online. On May 18, the 22-year-old uploaded a video claiming that he had been placed under house arrest and would have to remain at home for the next couple of months. In the clip, he said that while many critics would probably celebrate the news, he was at least able to stay in what he described as a very nice house.

The update followed an arrest from November 2025, when Doherty was arrested for disrupting traffic and was reportedly found in possession of drugs. He was later charged with one felony count and two misdemeanor counts, including possession of controlled substances and resisting police without violence.

Because of that recent history, the latest handcuff video immediately grabbed attention online. However, as of now, much of the conversation surrounding the footage has focused less on whether Doherty was detained and more on whether the entire scene was genuine in the first place.