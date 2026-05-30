Xing Zhilei, the creator behind the popular YouTube channel Xing's World, is known for building detailed miniature worlds for his pets. The Chinese DIY creator from Henan spent two years creating "Cat Town," a cat-sized city featuring a subway system, restaurants, shops, and more. Living with his wife, son, a Shiba Inu, and two cats, Xing handcrafts every project with the goal of letting his pets experience a miniature version of the human world. And now he is back with another eye-catching Cat Town project, and this one might be his biggest yet. The popular YouTuber recently revealed a fully built miniature basketball arena for his cats after spending more than three months working on the detailed addition.

The project was shared in a YouTube video titled “Can a Cat Dunk a Basketball?” where Xing, whose real name is Xing Zhilei, showed off the completed arena. The build includes a full basketball court, thousands of tiny seats, and several details inspired by real sports venues. What makes the project stand out is the amount of work behind it. Xing explained that every part was carefully made by hand. As viewers explored the arena, another surprise from Cat Town was waiting just around the corner.

Xing's World Builds A Full Basketball Arena For Cat Town

The new arena is one of the most detailed places ever added to Cat Town. According to Xing, he individually attached floorboards to the basketball court and built more than 3,000 miniature seats. He said the seating area alone took over a month to complete.

In the video, Xing and one of Cat Town's best-known feline residents, Mr. Nice, recreated scenes inspired by the famous basketball anime Slam Dunk. During one funny moment, Xing joked that Mr. Nice might actually be “Mr. Choke” after missing a shot.

Speaking about the project, Xing said, “It took me three months, but I've just completed Cat Town's new basketball arena. Now the pets can enjoy the human sport of basketball, scaled down to their size.”

Cat Town Continues Growing With New Hotel And Future Plans

Cat Town may look complete at first glance, but Xing clearly has bigger ideas. Alongside the basketball arena, he introduced another major addition that gives the growing miniature city even more life and personality.

The latest update also featured a brand-new Cat Town Hotel. Xing jokingly suggested that in English it should probably be called the “Meow-rriott.” The hotel includes a reception area, elevator, furnished rooms, and even special privacy glass for guests.

The expansion is another milestone in a project that Xing says has taken two years to build. What started with small pet homes has grown into a cat-sized city with shops, transportation, entertainment, and sports facilities. Xing ended the video by asking viewers what he should build next. As Cat Town keeps growing, fans are now waiting to see what creative idea becomes its next landmark.