Jasontheween found himself in the middle of another online debate this week after a livestream moment involving Maya Higa started blowing up across social media. What began as a casual call about an alpaca quickly turned into a much bigger discussion about animals, content creation, and where creators should draw the line. The whole thing got people talking for different reasons. Some viewers thought it was just a joke that got taken too seriously. Others felt Maya Higa had a valid point about using animals as content. As clips spread online, Jasontheween eventually jumped back on stream to explain what happened and share his side of things.

The moment that started the Jasontheween and Maya Higa controversy

The situation goes back to a livestream on May 27, 2026. During the stream, Jasontheween FaceTimed Maya Higa to show her an alpaca he had recently bought. While talking about it, he joked that he got the animal because he had "run out of content."

That comment immediately caught Maya's attention. For those who don't know, Maya Higa has spent years working with animals through Alveus Sanctuary. So hearing someone joke about buying an animal for content wasn't exactly something she was happy about. She pushed back on the idea and made it clear she wasn't a fan of animals being treated as entertainment.

Soon after, clips from the conversation started making rounds online and the debate got way bigger than the original stream.

Jasontheween says he didn't realize how Maya felt about it

A couple of days later, on May 29, Jasontheween addressed everything during another livestream. According to him, someone in his chat suggested calling Maya after seeing the alpaca. He said he thought it would just be a cool thing to show her because it's not every day you see an alpaca on stream.

Jason admitted that he was being ignorant and didn't realize Maya felt strongly about petting zoos. He repeatedly said that part was on him and accepted blame for making the call without thinking about how she might react.

At the same time, he also talked about some of the reactions he received online. The streamer said criticism was fair, but felt that some people went way too far with personal insults and messages wishing harm on him.