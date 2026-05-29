A YouTuber named Allen Ferrell is suddenly all over social media after getting permanently banned from Cedar Point, one of the most famous amusement parks in the United States. The reason? A viral video showing him casually eating chicken nuggets while riding a rollercoaster. What started as a goofy internet challenge quickly turned into a much bigger controversy after the park responded publicly and confirmed that Ferrell would no longer be allowed inside any Six Flags parks.

The situation blew up online after clips from the ride started circulating across YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. A lot of people found the stunt hilarious, while others said it was reckless and unsafe. Cedar Point, however, didn't treat it like a joke at all. The park made it clear that bringing loose food items onto high-speed rides breaks safety policies and could potentially put other guests at risk.

The real reason Cedar Point took action against the YouTuber

According to park officials, the issue wasn't really about chicken nuggets themselves. The bigger concern was safety. Cedar Point explained that riders are not supposed to carry loose objects during rollercoaster rides because items can fly off, hit someone, or create dangerous situations during the ride.

The park's spokesperson later confirmed that Allen Ferrell had been permanently banned from all Six Flags properties. They also said the company has “zero tolerance” for unsafe behavior on rides. Food, phones, sunglasses, and other loose objects are all included under those rules.

Allen Ferrell says the challenge was meant to be fun

After the backlash and ban started making headlines, Ferrell reacted publicly and said he never expected the challenge to become such a massive story online. According to him, the video was simply meant to be entertaining content for his social media audience.

He also mentioned that Cedar Point initially wanted to press charges, though both sides eventually “worked it out.” Ferrell admitted this was the first time one of his internet challenges had gotten him banned indefinitely from a place.

Even after everything, he still described the stunt as a “really fun challenge.” At the same time, he acknowledged that the park was mainly concerned about keeping other riders safe.

The viral video sparked mixed reactions online

As clips continued spreading online, social media users were split. Some viewers joked that eating nuggets on a rollercoaster was “peak internet behavior,” while others felt the stunt could have seriously distracted riders or caused injuries if food flew off mid-ride.

The story also became another example of how far content creators sometimes push challenges for views and attention. While plenty of people laughed at the video itself, the permanent ban showed that amusement parks are taking these situations much more seriously now.