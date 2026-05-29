Twitch streamer QTCinderella is once again at the center of online discussion after announcing that she plans to issue DMCA strikes against certain clip accounts on X. The streamer, whose real name is Blaire, called out pages that she believes are using her content in a misleading way to push hate and negativity online.

The conversation picked up on May 28, 2026, after QTCinderella shared a long message explaining why she had reached her limit. According to her, some accounts were taking harmless clips and turning them into “hate farming” posts designed to create toxic discussions around her. She also revealed that she had been away from the internet recently while grieving the loss of her best friend of 15 years, making the situation even more emotional for her.

QTCinderella says she's “done with the abuse” from X clip accounts

In her statement, QTCinderella explained that she no longer wants her content being used by accounts she believes are acting in bad faith. She accused certain pages of intentionally framing innocent moments in ways that encourage harassment and negative comment sections.

The streamer said this is the first time she has seriously considered taking legal action through DMCA takedowns. She made it clear that she sees this as setting a personal boundary rather than trying to silence criticism online.

QTCinderella also strongly defended herself in the post, saying she would not allow people to profit from content that spreads false narratives about her. She added that she was tired of the kind of online environment these accounts create and claimed many of them exist mainly to stir drama and outrage.

The streamer also opened up about grieving a personal loss

Part of QTCinderella's message focused on something much more personal. She shared that she had spent the last few weeks away from online spaces because she was grieving the death of her best friend of 15 years.

She explained that returning to social media and immediately seeing negative discussions built around her clips made the situation feel even worse. According to her, the timing of everything added to her frustration and pushed her to finally respond publicly.

Many fans online reacted sympathetically after hearing that part of her statement. Others, however, continued debating whether DMCA strikes are the right way to handle clip accounts and commentary culture on X.