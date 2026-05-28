Adrien Broner showed up for DeenTheGreat when the popular Kick streamer needed support the most. After spending nearly 18 hours in a Miami jail, DeenTheGreat, whose real name is Nurideen Shabazz, was released Wednesday night after former boxing champion Broner reportedly paid his $2,500 bail. The arrest came after police accused the streamer of attempted strong arm robbery connected to an incident outside a Miami yacht party involving a woman's phone.

The release quickly turned into a viral moment online after videos showed Broner waiting outside the facility wearing a “FREE DEEN” shirt. TMZ footage also captured Deen hugging internet personality Celina Powell before getting into a vehicle with Broner, where the pair joked about jail food, guards, and life behind bars while Deen ate snacks and drank juice.

Adrien Broner Supports DeenTheGreat After Miami Arrest And Attempted Robbery Charge

According to police reports shared by TMZ, the alleged incident involved a woman named Destiny Aleman during an argument outside a yacht party in Miami. Officers claimed Deen allegedly grabbed her forearm while trying to stop her from recording the interaction and attempted to take her phone during the confrontation.

Soon after his arrest, Deen entered a not guilty plea as his legal team pushed back strongly against the allegations. His attorney, Richard Cooper, told TMZ, “Mr. Shabazz has had a target on his back for some time now by people wishing to make a name for themselves off of his hard work.”

Cooper also asked people to avoid rushing to conclusions based on online reactions. He added, “The facts are incomplete so far and we ask for patience. We expect the legal process, not social media commentary or clout chasing, to determine the outcome.” Even with the legal case continuing, Deen's close circle quickly rallied around him after his release.

DeenTheGreat Release Video Sparks Major Reactions Across Streaming And Combat Sports Communities

The situation became even bigger online because of how quickly clips from outside the jail spread across social media platforms. Fans immediately started turning the reunion between Broner and Deen into memes, especially after the pair joked casually inside the car following the streamer's release.

Broner's involvement also brought extra attention from combat sports fans who already know about his friendship with Deen. Over time, both personalities have built strong followings online through streaming, boxing connections, and internet culture moments that often move quickly across platforms like Kick, Instagram, and X.

Still, the story also highlights a larger trend involving internet creators facing serious legal trouble connected to viral content and public incidents. Whether the allegations against Deen hold up in court or not, the case is already becoming another example of how quickly online fame, controversy, and legal consequences can collide in today's streaming world.