Fique Ayub is once again facing serious legal trouble after another prank video crossed the line online. Ontario Tech University in Canada has filed a lawsuit against the YouTube creator, accusing him of disrupting lectures, throwing curry at students, and damaging university property during a prank called “catch the curry.” According to Dexerto and the National Post, the university is now seeking at least $50,000 in damages along with profits connected to the videos, saying the incidents deeply disturbed both students and professors.

The situation became even bigger because Ayub had already made headlines earlier this year after being arrested for yelling “gun” inside a movie theater during another prank video. Now, with multiple controversies surrounding the creator, the lawsuit is drawing fresh attention to how far content creators are willing to go online just for views and viral reactions.

Ontario Tech University Accuses Fique Ayub Of Disrupting Lectures With Viral Curry Prank Videos

According to Ontario Tech University, one of the first incidents happened in October 2024. The school claims Ayub interrupted a lecture while speaking in an exaggerated Indian accent and asking mocking questions before pulling out a portable stovetop hidden inside his backpack and cooking curry during class.

The university said things escalated even more in October 2025 when Ayub allegedly returned for another prank. According to court claims shared by the National Post, he interrupted another lecture, announced he would teach his own class, and started throwing curry at students and onto the lecture hall ceiling during a game called “catch the curry.”

Ontario Tech also claimed tensions inside the classroom nearly became physical because students wanted the lecture to continue normally. The professor involved reportedly described the entire experience as “traumatizing.” The university later received a court injunction stopping Ayub from entering campus and was awarded $44,000 in legal costs by Ontario Superior Court Justice Susan Healey.

Fique Ayub Says Prank Videos Are Exaggerated Comedy As Lawsuit Demands Video Profits

Even as the lawsuit moves forward, Ayub has strongly denied several of the university's allegations. In his statement of defence, he argued that his videos are exaggerated, heavily edited, dramatized, and created only for comedy and satire. He also denied claims that the university deserves profits connected to the content.

According to the defence statement, Ayub's channel is reportedly managed by an acquaintance living in Pakistan and is not operated for financial gain. The filing stated, “Creating content is a hobby which he does with a bona fide intention of making his viewers happy and entertaining them.”

Still, this controversy is becoming part of a much larger trend involving prank creators facing serious consequences. Earlier this year, streamer Johnny Somali received prison time in South Korea over disruptive livestreams, while Kick creator Jack Doherty and TikTok prankster Heston James have also faced legal trouble connected to public disturbance content.

The lawsuit against Ayub is now raising bigger questions about internet culture and where entertainment should stop. For many people, the issue is no longer just about a prank video. It is about whether creators chasing viral moments should be held responsible when classrooms, businesses, or public spaces are disrupted for online content.