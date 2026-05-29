Kick streamer Clavicular is going viral after clips showed him confronting rapper DaBaby during a live performance at Miami nightclub Bacara. The videos spread quickly across X and other social platforms, with viewers trying to figure out why the streamer suddenly wanted the rapper removed in the middle of his own set. The whole thing turned into one of those chaotic internet moments where nobody fully understood what was happening at first, but everybody still had an opinion instantly.

What made the situation even bigger online is the fact that Bacara is partly owned by Clavicular himself along with music executive Wack 100. So when clips showed the streamer arguing with DaBaby while he was literally performing on stage, people immediately started debating whether Clav was overreacting or simply enforcing the club's rules. The confrontation looked tense, loud, and honestly pretty awkward, especially because DaBaby kept performing while Clavicular tried getting his attention in front of the crowd.

Why Clavicular confronted DaBaby during the performance

One of the viral clips showed Clavicular walking up near the stage area and trying to speak to DaBaby while the rapper continued performing. In the middle of the music and crowd noise, the streamer could be heard telling members of DaBaby's group to leave the venue immediately.

At one point, DaBaby asked if everything was okay, but Clavicular responded by saying things were “not okay.” More footage later showed the streamer calling the rapper's entourage “disrespectful,” which only added more confusion online since viewers didn't yet know what caused the argument backstage.

Even while Clavicular was clearly upset, DaBaby didn't fully stop the show. The rapper kept rapping through parts of the confrontation, occasionally looking toward the streamer while the performance continued.

Clavicular later explained why he wanted DaBaby removed from the club

After the situation spread online, another clip surfaced showing Clavicular speaking outside the venue about why he got angry during the event. According to the streamer, the issue started because DaBaby's side allegedly brought guns into the club, which he claimed violated Bacara's strict no-firearm policy.

Clavicular sounded frustrated while explaining the situation and said he wanted to completely shut things down because of what happened. However, he also mentioned that the club had already promoted DaBaby's appearance heavily, which made stopping the performance more complicated in the moment.

The clips instantly divided social media. Some people defended Clavicular for trying to enforce club rules, while others felt the confrontation should have been handled privately instead of during the performance itself. Either way, the Bacara incident quickly turned into one of the internet's biggest streaming and hip-hop discussions this week.