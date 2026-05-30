Coffeezilla and Patrick Bet-David are trending after a public back-and-forth over Goliath Ventures, a company that federal prosecutors recently accused of operating as a Ponzi scheme. The discussion has been getting a lot of attention online because Coffeezilla believes Patrick played a major role in helping the company and its CEO gain credibility before everything fell apart.

The drama really picked up after Coffeezilla started asking a simple question: should Patrick Bet-David apologize for promoting Goliath Ventures? That question quickly turned into a much bigger conversation about responsibility, sponsorships, and whether influential business creators should be held accountable when companies they work with later face serious allegations.

Why Goliath Ventures is suddenly at the center of the discussion

A lot of people hearing about this controversy had never even heard of Goliath Ventures before.

The company became a major talking point after federal prosecutors alleged that hundreds of millions of dollars from investors were moved around without producing realistic returns. Christopher Delgado, the company's CEO, was arrested in February 2026 on wire fraud and money laundering charges connected to the alleged scheme.

As of now, Delgado remains out on bond while the federal case continues.

Where Patrick Bet-David fits into the story

Patrick Bet-David is one of the biggest business personalities online. According to Coffeezilla, that's exactly why his involvement matters.

In a video posted on his alternate channel, Coffeezilla argued that Patrick and his organization helped make Delgado look trustworthy to a much larger audience. He described Patrick as one of the strongest forms of social proof connected to Goliath Ventures.

One detail that got people talking was The Vault Conference 2025. Goliath Ventures served as the title sponsor of the event, and reports discussed by Coffeezilla stated that Goliath paid Bet-David Consulting LLC $1 million related to the sponsorship.

The questions Coffeezilla wanted answered

On May 27, 2026, Coffeezilla publicly reached out to Patrick Bet-David and pushed for answers. The biggest question was whether the $1 million connected to the sponsorship should be returned if investors were ultimately found to be victims of the alleged scheme. He also asked whether Patrick planned to apologize, arguing that many people may have trusted Goliath because of Patrick's reputation in the entrepreneurship space.

What Patrick Bet-David said during the conversation

After initially not responding, Patrick eventually agreed to speak with Coffeezilla.

During the discussion, he said his company viewed the relationship as a sponsorship rather than an endorsement. He also said his team carried out background checks and reviews before working with Delgado and found no red flags at the time.

Patrick admitted that the situation was "definitely not a good look" and said he takes responsibility as the face of his company. At the same time, he maintained that neither he nor his team knew about any alleged wrongdoing before the federal case became public.

As for the $1 million question, Patrick said conversations are currently happening behind the scenes and that a decision will be shared later.

For now, the debate hasn't really slowed down. Some people think Patrick should apologize regardless of what he knew, while others believe it's unfair to blame him for something he says he had no knowledge of.