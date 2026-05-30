Asmongold has found himself in the middle of another internet debate, and this time it wasn't because of a gaming take or streamer drama. The Twitch and Kick creator started trending all over social media after sharing a pretty bold opinion about men and women. As expected, people immediately jumped into the conversation, and the reactions were all over the place.

The whole thing started from what looked like a normal discussion on X. But once Asmongold shared his thoughts, screenshots started spreading everywhere. Some people agreed with what he said, some thought it was ridiculous, and others were just making memes out of it. And soon after, the whole internet and other big creators also added their reactions and takes on the incident.

What exactly did Asmongold say in his controversial social media post

On May 29, 2026, Asmongold left a comment on the post discussing ideas by the German philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer. During that segment, he made a controversial statement. He said that men are "naturally more attractive than women on average."

In order to defend his view, the streamer referenced some examples from nature. First, he gave examples of animals whose male species are more beautiful-looking than their female counterparts. He took the example of peacock and cardinal bird species and explained how the males are usually more attractive. Then he argued that ancient statues of physically appealing individuals are predominantly male.

It didn't take long for the post to start blowing up. People began sharing screenshots, debating the argument, and posting reactions across social media. Within hours, the conversation had moved way beyond Asmongold's own audience.

Asmongold later talked about the backlash on stream

Later that day, Asmongold brought up the viral post during a Path of Exile 2 livestream. Instead of focusing too much on the original argument, he talked about how people were reacting to it. He said he found many of the responses funny, especially the jokes about the long-running "Asmongay" memes that often pop up whenever he says something involving men's appearance.

According to Asmongold, he doesn't really see being called gay as a big deal. He told viewers that he finds it strange how some people seem extremely worried about being perceived that way. For him, the jokes were more funny than offensive.