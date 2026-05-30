Things are not looking great for longtime Call of Duty YouTuber Drift0r right now. The creator recently uploaded a video updating fans about his health, and honestly, it left a lot of people worried. According to Drift0r, his condition has gotten worse over the past few months and it's now affecting something that's pretty important for a content creator: his ability to speak. In the video, Drift0r said this is the first time he's genuinely unsure if he'll be able to keep making content in the future. Fans quickly noticed that his voice sounded different, and he explained that talking normally has become difficult for him. While he didn't say he's quitting right away, he admitted that the possibility is now very real if his condition keeps getting worse.

Drift0r says his joints are getting weaker and the problem has spread to his face

One of the biggest concerns Drift0r talked about is how quickly his joints have been deteriorating. He explained that the issue isn't staying in one place either. According to him, it's now affecting parts of his face, jaw, and even muscles around his eye.

He said several parts of his body are currently dealing with sprains, including his fingers, toes, wrists, elbows, knees, and feet. Even normal movements can sometimes create problems. He shared that one incident involving his jaw started after laughing, when one side suddenly popped. Since then, he's experienced pain, tightness, twitching, and spasms around the area.

What's strange is that a surgery he previously had for spine pain appears to be working well. Drift0r said his recovery from that procedure went smoothly, making the newer health issues even more confusing.

Doctors still don't know exactly what's causing the condition

One of the most frustrating parts of the situation is that there still isn't a clear explanation. Drift0r said scans like MRIs, CT scans, and X-rays have not shown anything unusual, despite the symptoms becoming more difficult to deal with. He also revealed that doctors are checking whether an autoimmune condition could be involved. Some inflammatory markers in his body were reportedly elevated, but there isn't much visible inflammation, which has made finding a diagnosis difficult.

For now, Drift0r says he has more questions than answers. He also admitted that the thought of potentially losing the ability to speak properly or use his hands in the future is something he worries about a lot. As fans continue showing support, many are hoping he finally gets some clarity about what's happening.