Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is making headlines for reasons that have nothing to do with AI chips or earnings. This time, the attention is coming from political activist Laura Loomer, who has publicly questioned Huang's connections to a major Chinese university while also serving on a White House advisory council. The controversy started after Loomer revealed that she had sent what she described as an exclusive report to both the White House and the Department of War. According to her post on X, she believes Huang's involvement with a Chinese university raises concerns because he is also a member of the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST), a group that provides advice to the White House on science and technology matters.

Laura Loomer says Pentagon officials are reviewing her concerns

In her post, Loomer claimed that she had contacted government officials regarding Huang's White House access. She specifically pointed to his reported role with Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management, which she referred to as “CCP University.”

According to Loomer, a senior official responded to her shortly after receiving the report.

“A senior Department of War official replied to me immediately and told me they are looking into this. This is a massive scandal!!!! And they agreed with me,” she wrote on X.

Her comments quickly gained attention because they connected Huang's reported university involvement with his position on PCAST.

What is Jensen Huang's reported connection to Tsinghua University?

The discussion centers around reports that Huang has accepted an invitation to join the advisory board of Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management. The appointment has reportedly not been formally announced yet.

Tsinghua University operates under China's Ministry of Education. The university also has a Chinese Communist Party committee within its governance structure, something that applies to major Chinese universities in the country.

Huang would not be the only major American technology leader linked to the advisory board. The group reportedly includes several well-known executives, including Apple CEO Tim Cook, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Dell founder Michael Dell, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Notably, many of those executives also serve on the White House's PCAST advisory council.

What Jensen Huang has said about Nvidia's China business

While the current debate focuses on university ties, Huang has previously spoken openly about Nvidia's business relationship with China.

He has acknowledged that Nvidia has “largely conceded” the Chinese AI chip market because of export restrictions. Huang also noted that Huawei is “very, very strong” and that demand within China remains significant.

Even so, he has continued to describe China as a “very important” and “very large” market for Nvidia. He recently highlighted opportunities tied to the company's broader CPU ambitions and the country's technology sector.

Outside China, Huang is also betting heavily on Taiwan. This week, he announced plans for Nvidia to invest about $150 billion annually there, describing Taiwan as the “epicenter” of the AI revolution.