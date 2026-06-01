KSI leaving the Sidemen was probably one of the last things fans expected to hear in 2026. After being part of the group for 13 years, JJ Olatunji's reported exit instantly got people talking all over social media. Some fans thought it was a prank. Others were waiting for someone to say it was part of a challenge video. But that never happened.

The news spread super fast, and it wasn't just fans reacting. Big streamers and creators also jumped into the conversation. A lot of them seemed just as confused as everyone else. After all, KSI and the Sidemen have basically gone hand in hand for years. For many people, it's hard to even picture the group without him.

Streamers were convinced KSI's Sidemen exit had to be fake

One of the biggest reactions came from Twitch streamer Valkyrae. While talking about the news on stream, Valkyrae looked genuinely shocked. Valkyrae kept questioning why KSI would leave in the first place and even suggested that it felt too crazy to be real.

According to Valkyrae, the whole thing sounded like some kind of joke. She couldn't understand why someone would walk away from a group as big and iconic as the Sidemen.

Nick "Lacy" also shared his thoughts on X. Comparing the situation to leaving his own content group, he basically said KSI leaving the Sidemen felt impossible to imagine.

That was pretty much the vibe across social media. A lot of fans weren't even debating the decision itself. They were still trying to figure out if the announcement was actually real.

Deji and Vikkstar123 say KSI's departure is actually real

As the rumors kept getting bigger, people started looking for answers from those closest to JJ. That's when Sidemen member Vikkstar123 stepped in. Posting on X, he confirmed that KSI's departure wasn't a prank and wished him the best moving forward. Later on, Twitch streamers Jynxzi and Stable Ronaldo also asked Deji about everything that was happening.

According to Deji, his brother has genuinely left the Sidemen. He explained that JJ wants to spend more time focusing on himself and also wants a bit more freedom in his schedule. Deji said leaving the group would help KSI get more free time, which seems to be one of the main reasons behind the decision.

The Sidemen also released a statement after the news blew up online. The group said that JJ's departure doesn't change anything for the rest of them and that they're still focused on making content, events, and shows for fans.