Controversial Twitch streamer and political commentator HasanAbi has recently gotten his UK visa revoked. The streamer shared the update during a livestream on May 31, 2026, and said he currently cannot enter the United Kingdom. The news surprised many viewers because HasanAbi had several events and appearances planned in the country in the coming days.

The situation started getting even more attention after HasanAbi spoke about it both on livestream and on X. According to the streamer, he only recently found out about the visa issue and now does not think he will be able to travel to the UK next week. As clips from the stream started spreading online, many fans began discussing what happened and why the decision was made.

HasanAbi says several UK events may not happen anymore

While talking to viewers, HasanAbi explained that he had multiple plans lined up in the United Kingdom before learning about the visa situation. The streamer said he was supposed to take part in events involving Yanis Varoufakis, Zack Polanski, Jeremy Corbyn, and the Oxford Union.

"We just found out," HasanAbi said during the livestream. He also told viewers that he does not believe he will be able to enter the UK as things currently stand.

The Twitch streamer appeared frustrated while discussing the issue. HasanAbi claimed that the Labour Government had revoked the visas, which means the appearances he had planned could now be affected.

HasanAbi calls the situation a "sad state of affairs"

After speaking about the issue on stream, HasanAbi also posted on X and shared his thoughts on the visa revocation. In the post, he claimed the decision happened "at the behest of Israel" and argued that Western countries were moving away from what he described as liberal values.

During the same livestream, HasanAbi called the situation a "sad state of affairs." He also compared his situation to other creators who are still able to travel to the country. While making his point, he mentioned YouTuber Nick Shirley and criticized what he sees as unfair treatment.

The streamer continued by sharing broader political views about the United Kingdom and the United States. HasanAbi argued that both countries are moving in a similar direction despite political differences. He also questioned whether Western democracies are still doing enough to protect speech and open discussion.