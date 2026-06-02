KSI leaving Sidemen after 13 years was already a huge shock for fans. Even weeks later, people are still talking about it and trying to understand what made him step away from one of the biggest creator groups on the internet. While JJ never directly linked his departure to one specific reason, a recent video has got fans connecting a lot of dots.

The discussion started after a clip from KSI's YouTube video on his KSI+ channel began making rounds on social media. In the video, the creator spoke about how difficult it has become to manage everything happening in his life right now. From content creation and TV projects to music and personal commitments, KSI admitted that his schedule has become overwhelming. Because of that, many fans now think his comments may help explain why he decided to move away from Sidemen.

KSI says he is struggling to keep up with everything on his schedule

While talking in the video, KSI explained that there is simply too much happening at the same time. According to him, he is currently juggling his own YouTube channel, Sidemen work, Britain's Got Talent, Baller League, music projects, and several other responsibilities.

JJ said he has been "struggling time-wise" and even joked about how bad his calendar looks. He explained that if someone saw his schedule, they would probably wonder when he even gets time to relax or properly enjoy life.

The creator also revealed that his first holiday of the year is not expected until the end of September or around October. For many viewers, that detail showed just how packed his life has become over the last few years.

A lot of fans on X quickly reacted to these comments. Some felt this could be connected to his Sidemen departure, while others argued that stepping away completely was still a surprising decision.

KSI says family and personal life made him rethink things

Later in the same video, KSI shared a more personal moment that seemed to put things into perspective for him. While talking about his mother's 60th birthday, he reflected on how little time he has spent with his parents over the past decade.

According to JJ, he can count the number of times he has seen them during the last 10 years. That realization made him think more seriously about the way he has been living and working.

He explained that he cannot keep working nonstop forever without making time for the people closest to him. KSI also mentioned his girlfriend and said he does not want a situation where work becomes the only thing he has to show for all his success.

Because of that, the YouTuber said he is now trying to make changes in his life. He wants to find a better balance between his career and the people who matter to him.

KSI never directly said these issues were the reason he left Sidemen. Still, after hearing his comments about work, family, and finding balance, many fans believe they have a better understanding of what may have influenced his decision.